Who won the UFC fight last night (19th March 2022)?

For the first time in three years, the UFC headed to London, England with a jam-packed fight card featuring a new crop of talented mixed martial artists from the UK. The hometown favorites did not disappoint as five out of the six British fighters on the main card emerged victorious in their respective matches.

Tom Aspinall steamrolled veteran Alexander Volkov in the main event. The young Brit took his opponent down with relative ease and rained down short elbows from a dominant position.

The Russian was able to get back to his feet, but Aspinall dragged him back down after a brief exchange of punches. The Englishman then proceeded to grind Volkov down and eventually secured a straight arm lock, forcing 'Drago' to tap out.

In the co-main event, Arnold Allen played spoiler on Dan Hooker's return to the featherweight division. Allen shredded Hooker with a brutal barrage of punches and elbows in just under a minute to earn his ninth consecutive victory under the UFC banner.

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett overcame a rocky start that saw him absorb a knockdown from Rodrigo Kazula Vargas. However, the Scouser found a way to turn things around once the fight shifted to the ground.

Pimblett worked his way out of the bottom position and eventually took Vargas' back. From there, 'The Baddy' landed a few punches before locking in a rear-naked choke for the win.

Gunnar Nelson returned to action for the first time since 2019.

Gunnar Nelson returned to action for the first time since 2019. The Icelandic veteran put on a respectable performance which earned him a unanimous decision over Takashi Sato.

In the women's flyweight division, 'Meatball' Molly McCann scored the single most memorable knockout of the night. A spinning elbow caught Luana Carolina, sending her unconscious body crashing to the canvas.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria came from behind to secure a TKO victory over Jai Herbert in the main card opener. The Georgian fighter landed a big right hand in round two to put his opponent away.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall full card results

Main Card

Tom Aspinall def. Alexander Volkov via submission (3:45 of round 1)

Arnold Allen def. Dan Hooker via TKO (2:33 of round 1)

Paddy Pimblett def. Kazula Vargas via submission (3:50 of round 1)

Gunnar Nelson def. Takashi Sato via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina via KO (1:52 of round 3)

Ilia Topuria def. Jai Herbert via KO (1:07 of round 2)

Preliminary Card

Makwan Amirkhani def. Mike Grundy via technical submission (0:57 of round 1)

Sergei Pavlovich def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO (4:03 of round 1)

Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov via submission (3:57 of round 1)

Jack Shore def. Timur Valiev by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Elise Reed def. Cory McKenna by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Cody Durden by submission (0:58 of round 1)

