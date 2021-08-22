Who won the UFC fight last night (21st August 2021)?

After a couple of weeks away, the biggest MMA promotion in the world returned to its APEX facility in Vegas this weekend with yet another stacked card. UFC Fight Night: Gastelum vs. Cannonier was headlined by a crucial middleweight encounter between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

In the co-main event, MMA veteran Clay Guida took on Mark Madsen in a lightweight contest. Other main card fights included a heavyweight clash between Parker Porter and Chase Sherman; a bantamweight matchup between Trevin Jones and Saidyokub Kakhramonov; a lightweight duel between Vinc Pichel and Austin Hubbard; and a flyweight scrap between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval.

Kelvin Gastelum vs Jared Cannonier

In the card's main event, middleweight contender Jared Cannonier got the job done with a unanimous decision win over Kelvin Gastelum. 'The Killa Gorilla' edged Gastelum over five rounds in an epic encounter but was disappointed at being unable to get the finish.

Although Cannonier landed meatier strikes, the fight wasn't one-sided in any manner. In fact, Kelvin Gastelum landed more strikes compared to his opponent in the fight. However, the round-three knockdown tilted the balance of the fight in favor of Cannonier.

Gastelum returned fire every time he was tagged, and it made for an intriguing watch for fans. The main event definitely didn't disappoint.

KG has taken the shots well from Cannonier but man, does he look sharp tonight. Great footwork, that JC hasn’t been able to really figure out. I picked JC to win but KG proving me wrong! #UFCVegas34 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 22, 2021

Super close fight. Gastelum pushed the action and held center of octagon but Cannonier landed the bigger shots. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 22, 2021

Clay Guida vs Mark Madsen

Mark Madsen remained undefeated after edging veteran fighter Clay Guida to a split decision victory in the co-main event. In a back-and-forth encounter, the majority of judges gave the nod to Madsen with scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 28-28. Madsen moved to 11-0 with the win on Saturday night.

Following the win, Madsen called out Gregor Gillespie.

“There’s a guy out there saying he’s the best wrestler in this division. Gregor Gillespie, I’m coming for you,” said Madsen after the fight.

Parker Porter vs Chase Sherman

In the battle of heavyweights, Parker Porter completely outclassed Chase Sherman en-route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Porter put up a striking masterclass on the night, continuously moving forward and landing vicious combinations on his opponent over three rounds.

Combining for 266 significant strikes landed, Parker Porter (149) and Chase Sherman (117) have set a new single-fight three-round UFC heavyweight record. #UFCVegas34 — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 22, 2021

OK, I need to see Parker Porter vs. Jon Jones 2. Both men have improved since their first meeting. #UFCVegas34 — Ben Duffy (@benjaminduffy) August 22, 2021

Judges scored the contest 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 in favor of Porter, who has now won back-to-back fights for the first time in his promotional career.

Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs Trevin Jones

Former CFFC bantamweight champion Saidyokub Kakhramonov picked up his first win inside the octagon with a submission finish against Trevin Jones in their main card encounter. Having taken the fight on just four days' notice, Kakhramonov managed to impress the MMA community when he finished Jones with a vicious standing guillotine choke late in the third round.

Wow! This Uzbek kid is future! #UFCVegas34 — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) August 22, 2021

Vinc Pichel vs Austin Hubbard

Vinc Pichel outstruck Austin Hubbard over three rounds to claim a unanimous decision victory in their lightweight bout. All judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Pichel, who came into the fight with a new coaching team. This was his third win on the trot, and he will be looking to fight a ranked opponent in his next contest.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval

Flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja stole the spotlight in the main card opening clash. Pantoja established himself as a legitimate contender for the title with a spectacular submission finish of Brandon Royval on the night. He displayed world-class grappling throughout the fight and locked in a rear-naked choke early in the second round to win the scrap.

This was Pantoja's second straight win inside the octagon and he respectfully challenged champion Brandon Moreno to a fight.

The nicest callout we've seen? 🤔🗣 @PantojaMMA is ready to take the call with the champ. #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/cypvdCNn2M — UFC (@ufc) August 22, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Gastelum vs. Cannonier results

Main Card results

Jared Cannonier def. Kelvin Gastelum via Unanimous Decision (48-47 x3)

Mark Madsen def. Clay Guida via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Parker Porter def. Chase Sherman via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Trevin Jones via Submission at (4:39 of Round 3)

Vinc Pichel def. Austin Hubbard via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Royval via Submission at (1:46 of Round 2)

Prelim results

Austin Lingo def. Luis Saldana via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Brian Kelleher def. Domingo Pilarte via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Josiane Nunes def. Bea Malecki via KO (4:54 of Round 1)

William Knight def. Fabio Cherant via KO (3:58 of Round 1)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Roosevelt Roberts via KO (4:55 of Round 3)

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Sasha Palatnikov via sub (2:33 of Round 1)

