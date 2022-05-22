Who won the UFC fight last night (21st May 2022)?

Ketlen Vieira emerged as a solid contender in the UFC's bantamweight division after her win on May 21.

'Fenomeno' took on Holly Holm in a five-round fight in the main event of UFC Fight Night 206. The fight lasted the full 25 minutes and was won by Vieira via split decision. The three judges scored the contest 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of the Brazilian.

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira stole the show in the co-main event on May 21. The two welterweights went back-and-forth for 15 minutes and delivered a thrilling contest for MMA fans around the world.

In the end, it was Pereira who got his hand raised via split decision. The contest was declared the 'Fight of the Night'.

Chidi Njokuani sent a strong message to the middleweight division. 'Bang Bang' hit Dusko Todorovic with a brutal elbow towards the end of the first round and scored a knockout victory.

Tabatha Ricci handed Polyana Viana her fourth loss in the promotion. 'Baby Shark' scored a unanimous decision win and is now on a two-fight win streak.

Eryk Anders and Jun Yong Park squared off in the first fight of the main card on May 21. The bout was close but in the end, 'The Iron Turtle' edged out a split decision victory.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira full card results

Main Card

Ketlen Vieira def. Holly Holm via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Chidi Njokuani def. Dusko Todorovic via KO (4:48 of Round 1)

Tabatha Ricci def. Polyana Viana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jun Yong Park def. Eryk Anders via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Joseph Holmes def. Alen Amedovski via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:04 of round 1)

Jailton Almeida def. Parker Porter via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:35 of Round 1)

Uros Medic def. Omar Morales via TKO (3:05 of Round 2)

Jonathan Martinez def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chase Hooper def. Felipe Colares via TKO (3:00 of Round 3)

Sam Hughes def. Elise Reed via TKO (3:52 of Round 3)

Edited by David Andrew