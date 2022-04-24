Who won the UFC fight last night (23rd April 2022)?

Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade is in the books after a night of exhilarating submissions.

Jessica Andrade earned a statement win over fellow strawweight contender Amanda Lemos in the night's main event. The Brazilian overpowered her opponent, locking in a standing arm-triangle choke that proved too tight to escape.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas52 That "first standing arm triangle in UFC history" feeling That "first standing arm triangle in UFC history" feeling 😤 #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/dkK68KlD4e

To her credit, Lemos stayed calm as she looked for opportunities to break the chokehold. However, Andrade squeezed harder to put her opponent away with 1:47 remaining in the first round.

The card's co-main event also saw a jaw-dropping submission. Claudio Puelles earned his third kneebar finish at the expense of veteran lightweight Clay Guida.

The Peruvian fighter proved to be dangerous on the ground as he quickly snatched Guida's leg and cranked on. It took just a few seconds for 'The Carpenter' to realize he was doomed, the veteran ended up tapping out at the 2:00 mark of the second round.

Flyweight prospect Maycee Barber is fully back to her winning ways after her impressive performance against Montana De La Rosa. 'The Future' outworked her opponent to compile her second straight victory in the octagon. It was the one fight on the main card that didn't conclude with a submission.

In the featherweight division, Charles Jourdain notched his first submission victory in the UFC. The 26-year-old caught Lando Vannata in a guillotine choke, forcing the veteran to tap out at the 2:32 mark of the opening frame.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas52 Barriault locked him up and didn't let go Barriault locked him up and didn't let go 😤 #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/yyJnlQDe4j

Finally, the main card curtain-jerker staged a showdown between Marc-Andre Barriault and Jordan Wright. Barriault saw a golden opportunity to lock in a guillotine choke mid-way through the first round and made the most out of it. The French-Canadian squeezed his opponent's neck to force the submission at 2:36 of round one.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade full card results

Main Card

Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos via submission (standing arm-triangle; 3:13 of Round 1)

Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida via submission (Kneebar; 3:01 of Round 1)

Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata via submission (guillotine choke; 2:32 of Round 1)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright via submission (guillotine choke; 2:36 of Round 1)

Preliminary Card

Sergey Khandozhko def. Dwight Grant via TKO (4:15 of Round 2)

Tyson Pedro def. Ike Villanueva via TKO (4:55 of Round 1)

Qileng Aori def. Cameron Else via TKO (2:48 of Round 1)

Preston Parsons def. Evan Elder via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Philipe Lins def. Marcin Prachnio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Jackson def. Dean Barry via disqualification (3:52 of Round 1)

