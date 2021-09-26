Who won the UFC fight last night (25th September 2021)?

UFC 266 lived up to the hype after a night of action-packed bouts at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. From top to bottom, Saturday night's event proved to be one of the most entertaining events of the year.

The main event saw an instant classic clash between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega. The Australian dominated for long stretches of the bout, but Ortega came close to stealing the victory a couple of times.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Ortega drops Volkanovski and JUMPS ON THE NECK! HUGE SCENES HERE. 🤯Ortega drops Volkanovski and JUMPS ON THE NECK! #UFC266 HUGE SCENES HERE. 🤯



Ortega drops Volkanovski and JUMPS ON THE NECK! #UFC266 https://t.co/cHV7MEuIBw

Aware that he was behind on the scorecards, Ortega busted out two Hail Mary submission attempts in the third. 'T-City' caught Volkanovski in a tight guillotine choke, but the Aussie miraculously escaped. Towards the end of the frame, Ortega found another opening and locked in a triangle choke.

'The Great' displayed the heart of a champion when he refused to tap despite seemingly being in deep trouble. Ultimately, Volkanovski retained his featherweight crown via unanimous decision (40-49, 50-45, 50-44).

Meanwhile, the co-main event was a showcase of utter domination by flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. 'Bullet' scored the TKO win in the fourth and became the first fighter to finish Lauren Murphy.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Here's to the OGs. 👏 You can't write the history of mixed martial arts without these two.Here's to the OGs. 👏 #UFC266 You can't write the history of mixed martial arts without these two.



Here's to the OGs. 👏 #UFC266 https://t.co/luzRgS3x8K

The event also marked the long-awaited return of Nick Diaz. The Stockton native looked sharp early on, but Robbie Lawler ultimately got his revenge. The former welterweight champ connected with a clean right hook to send Diaz crashing down. Referee Jason Herzog called for a stoppage when Diaz failed to get back on his feet.

Hard-hitting heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik squared off in a main card matchup. After three rounds, Blaydes emerged victorious via unanimous decision. 'Razor' utilized his superior wrestling ability to get the better of his opponent.

The main card opener saw former strawweight title challenger Jessica Andrade return to the winning column. The Brazilian overwhelmed Cynthia Calvillo to secure the TKO win in the first round.

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ



After one crazy week, @DanTheHangman gets the unanimous decision 🇳🇿 THE HANGMAN DOES IT!After one crazy week, @DanTheHangman gets the unanimous decision 🇳🇿 #UFC266 THE HANGMAN DOES IT!



After one crazy week, @DanTheHangman gets the unanimous decision 🇳🇿 #UFC266 https://t.co/569nanDEde

The preliminary card saw the triumphant return of lightweight star Dan Hooker. The Kiwi fighter snapped a two-fight skid by outpointing Nasrat Haqparast.

Meanwhile, the prelims featured bout saw one of the most unexpected comebacks in recent memory. Merab Dvalishvili rallied and prevailed in round two after surviving an early onslaught from Marlon Moraes.

UFC 266 main card results

Alexander Volkanovski (C) def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) def. Lauren Murphy via TKO (Round 4)

Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via TKO (Round 3)

Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jessica Andrade def. Cynthia Calvillo via TKO (Round 1)

UFC 266 preliminary card results

Merab Dvalishvili def. Marlon Moraes via TKO (Round 2)

Dan Hooker def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Chris Daukaus def. Shamil Abdurakimov via TKO (Round 2)

Talia Santos def. Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jalin Turner def. Uros Medic via submission (Round 1)

Nick Maximov def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Also Read

Matthew Semelsberger def. Martin Sano via knockout (Round 1)

Jonathan Pearce def. Omar Morales via submission (Round 2)

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari