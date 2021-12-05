Who won the UFC fight last night (4th December 2021)?

Once again, Father Time has taken a back seat to Jose Aldo's brilliance as the Brazilian continues to roll through top UFC bantamweight contenders. The former featherweight champion picked up a unanimous decision win against Rob Font to string together his third victory in a row.

Aldo entered Saturday night's bout as the underdog but managed to consistently hurt Font throughout the five-round clash. The Brazilian veteran had a slow start as Font landed the crisper strikes early on. However, Aldo connected with a massive right hand, dropping Font in the first round. From there, Aldo never looked back as he increased his lead throughout the ensuing rounds.

In the co-main event, former training partners-turned-opponents Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell battled it out as they aimed to move up the UFC lightweight rankings. Both fighters kept things technical in the first round as they patiently picked their shots to get a read on each other.

The action turned up as the fight went on, with Fiziev landing punches and body kicks at a slightly higher rate. In the third round, 'Ataman' landed a spinning wheel kick that rendered Riddell unable to move, prompting referee Herb Dean to call off the fight.

Jamahal Hill continued his ascent up the light heavyweight rankings with a spectacular finish against Australian Jimmy Crute. Hill only needed 48 seconds to get the job done, landing a brutal check hook on Crute to secure the TKO win.

In the UFC lightweight division, the seemingly ageless Clay Guida used his wrestling to bail himself out of an impending loss. After getting tagged, Guida forced Leonardo Santos to the ground and submitted him with a rear-naked choke.

@ActionMan513 making up for lost time with ANOTHER finish inside the Octagon! CHRIS CURTIS DOES IT AGAIN! 🤯@ActionMan513 making up for lost time with ANOTHER finish inside the Octagon! #UFCVegas44 CHRIS CURTIS DOES IT AGAIN! 🤯@ActionMan513 making up for lost time with ANOTHER finish inside the Octagon! #UFCVegas44 https://t.co/MCR91deQkD

Chris Curtis scored a stunning come-from-behind win against Brendan Allen. Allen was able to outwork Curtis in the first round. However, Curtis attacked with a barrage of shots in the second, sending Allen to the mat to force the stoppage.

In the night's main card opener, Alex Morono extended his winning streak to three fights with his impressive performance against Mickey Gall. Morono earned a unanimous decision nod after three rounds of action.

UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo full card results

Main Card

Jose Aldo def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)

Rafael Fiziev def. Brad Riddell via third-round TKO (2:20)

Jamahal Hill def. Jimmy Crute via first-round KO (0:48)

Clay Guida def. Leonardo Santos via sub (RNC) (Round 2, 1:21)

Chris Curtis def. Brendan Allen via second-round TKO (1:58)

Alex Morono def. Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Preliminary Card

Dusko Todorovic def. Maki Pitolo via first-round TKO (4:34)

Manel Kape def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via first-round TKO (4:02)

Bryan Barberena def. Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cheyanne Vlismas def. Mallory Martin via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

William Knight def. Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Claudio Puelles def. Chris Gruetzemacher via sub (kneebar) (R3, 3:25)

Vince Morales def. Louis Smolka by first-round KO (2:02)

