"Guida is a savage" - MMA Twitter reacts to Clay Guida's incredible submission victory over Leonardo Santos at UFC Fight Night

UFC veteran Clay Guida sent MMA Twitter into a frenzy as he scored an amazing second-round victory against Leonardo Santos at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo.

'The Carpenter' submitted Santos, a fourth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu via a rear-naked choke to win the fight.

Many MMA fighters took to Twitter to show their appreciation for the UFC veteran after his impressive win on December 4.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt praised the 39-year-old for showing tremendous heart in his fight at UFC Vegas 44.

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz commended Guida, calling the UFC veteran 'a savage'.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Guida is a savage

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter revealed that the odds of Guida submitting Santos were as high as +600 but the 39-year-old managed to pull through and score a submission.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Guida by submission was +1600 as he submits the 4th degree black belt.

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett credited American-style wrestling for Guida's impressive win at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo.

JOSH EMMETT @JoshEmmettUFC That good ol American wrestling! Congrats Clay!!!

Some more tweets from MMA personalities in praise of the UFC veteran can be seen below:

Chuck Mindenhall @ChuckMindenhall Keith Peterson deserves at least 15 percent of that win for letting that fight go on…

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Woooow Clay Guida just sub'd BJJ wiz Leonardo Santos. That's insanity.

Tatiana Suarez @tatianaufc Omg yes Clay Guida gets the sub. Amazing comeback! He's in the Hall of Fame for a reason! #UFCVegas44

Kenny Florian @kennyflorian It's this simple…Clay Guida is an animal. What a win!

Damon Martin @DamonMartin



He just choked out Leonard Santos in the second round. That was an unbelievable performance



Damon Martin @DamonMartin CLAY MFKIN GUIDA!!! He just choked out Leonard Santos in the second round. That was an unbelievable performance #UFCVegas44

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Let's goooooooo Midwest strong

Peter Carroll @PetesyCarroll Of all the outcomes…Clay Guida by submission…oh my days.

Sherdog @sherdogdotcom The legend of Clay Guida continues. What a comeback. #UFCVegas44

Clay Guida successfully predicted a submission win against Leonardo Santos

In the lead-up to his fight against Leonardo Santos at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo, Clay Guida predicted a submission victory for himself. 'The Carpenter' came through on his prediction on December 4 and finished the Brazilian via a rear-naked choke in the second round.

"Perfect performance Saturday night is finishing a black belt on the ground with the old-school rear-naked choke, which is how we had our UFC debut back in 2006 at UFC 64. That would be the perfect night, perfect way to end 2021, another awesome year."

Guida finished Justin James in the same manner in his UFC debut in 2006 and earned a 'Submission of the Night' bonus.

UFC News @UFCNews



UFC News @UFCNews "That would be the perfect way to end 2021, another awesome year." Find out what kind of finish @ClayGuida is aiming for when he takes on Leonardo Santos at #UFCVegas44

With the win, the 39-year-old became the first fighter to ever submit Santos in a professional MMA fight. Prior to the fight, the 41-year-old Santos had 23 fights on his record and had never been submitted in his career.

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv



Danny Segura @dannyseguratv Clay Guida becomes the first person to submit Leonardo Santos in MMA. Crazy to see Guida this late into his career still notching nice achievements. The dude is a machine. #UFCVegas44

Edited by C. Naik