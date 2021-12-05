×
"Guida is a savage" - MMA Twitter reacts to Clay Guida's incredible submission victory over Leonardo Santos at UFC Fight Night

Clay Guida scores a submission victory at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo [image credits: @ufc on instagram]
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Dec 05, 2021 10:44 AM IST
News

UFC veteran Clay Guida sent MMA Twitter into a frenzy as he scored an amazing second-round victory against Leonardo Santos at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo.

'The Carpenter' submitted Santos, a fourth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu via a rear-naked choke to win the fight.

Many MMA fighters took to Twitter to show their appreciation for the UFC veteran after his impressive win on December 4.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt praised the 39-year-old for showing tremendous heart in his fight at UFC Vegas 44.

Midwest Blue Collar Heart !! @clayguida you are the man!!

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz commended Guida, calling the UFC veteran 'a savage'.

Guida is a savage

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter revealed that the odds of Guida submitting Santos were as high as +600 but the 39-year-old managed to pull through and score a submission.

Guida by submission was +1600 as he submits the 4th degree black belt.

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett credited American-style wrestling for Guida's impressive win at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo.

That good ol American wrestling! Congrats Clay!!!
Way to dig deep @clayguida! Congrats bro

Some more tweets from MMA personalities in praise of the UFC veteran can be seen below:

I freaking love @clayguida!!!! #UFCVegas44
Keith Peterson deserves at least 15 percent of that win for letting that fight go on…
Are you kidding me!! Guida is a Legend!! #UFCVegas44
Woooow Clay Guida just sub’d BJJ wiz Leonardo Santos. That’s insanity.
Omg yes Clay Guida gets the sub. Amazing comeback! He’s in the Hall of Fame for a reason! #UFCVegas44
It’s this simple…Clay Guida is an animal. What a win!
GUIDA TAPS HIM!!!! #UFCVegas44
Wild #UFCVegas44
CLAY MFKIN GUIDA!!! He just choked out Leonard Santos in the second round. That was an unbelievable performance #UFCVegas44
This beautiful bastard is turning 40 on Wednesday. Unbelievable. #UFCVegas44 twitter.com/aaronbronstete…
Congrats Clay Guida!!!! #UFCVegas44
Clay Guida is a madman! What a comeback. #UFCVegas44
That’s my dude!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #UFCVegas44
Let’s goooooooo Midwest strong
Of all the outcomes…Clay Guida by submission…oh my days.
The legend of Clay Guida continues. What a comeback. #UFCVegas44

Clay Guida successfully predicted a submission win against Leonardo Santos

In the lead-up to his fight against Leonardo Santos at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo, Clay Guida predicted a submission victory for himself. 'The Carpenter' came through on his prediction on December 4 and finished the Brazilian via a rear-naked choke in the second round.

"Perfect performance Saturday night is finishing a black belt on the ground with the old-school rear-naked choke, which is how we had our UFC debut back in 2006 at UFC 64. That would be the perfect night, perfect way to end 2021, another awesome year."

Guida finished Justin James in the same manner in his UFC debut in 2006 and earned a 'Submission of the Night' bonus.

"That would be the perfect way to end 2021, another awesome year."Find out what kind of finish @ClayGuida is aiming for when he takes on Leonardo Santos at #UFCVegas44 🔊⬆️ https://t.co/tNYq8fIx9C

With the win, the 39-year-old became the first fighter to ever submit Santos in a professional MMA fight. Prior to the fight, the 41-year-old Santos had 23 fights on his record and had never been submitted in his career.

Clay Guida becomes the first person to submit Leonardo Santos in MMA. Crazy to see Guida this late into his career still notching nice achievements. The dude is a machine. #UFCVegas44

Edited by C. Naik
