Who won the UFC fight last night (7th May 2022)?

Charles Oliveira may no longer be the UFC lightweight champion, but he kept his status as the top 155-pounder in the promotion.

'Do Bronx' submitted Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274 to secure the chance to reclaim his title. This comes after the Brazilian was stripped of his crown for failing to make the division's championship weight limit.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC274 OLIVEIRA SUBMITS GAETHJE IN THE FIRST ROUND OLIVEIRA SUBMITS GAETHJE IN THE FIRST ROUND 😨 #UFC274 https://t.co/2biMysZ8in

Notching his 16th UFC win by submission, Oliveira is riding an impressive 11-fight winning streak. He will now get the opportunity to fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title sometime in the future.

In the co-main event, a lackluster championship bout between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza took place. Outside a few grappling exchanges, the championship bout was largely uneventful.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Love the fight or not, WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!Love the fight or not, @CarlaEsparza1 gets the split decision and takes the throne! #UFC274 WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!Love the fight or not, 🏆 @CarlaEsparza1 gets the split decision and takes the throne! #UFC274 https://t.co/j282mgvj43

After five rounds, both fighters only landed a combined 67 significant strikes. Esparza ultimately edged Namajunas via split decision to recapture the UFC strawweight throne.

As advertised, Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson turned out to be the night's show-stealer. The lightweight showdown was competitive early on, with both men scoring significant offense in the opening round.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM https://t.co/8r3b9JMPqC

Round two was a completely different story, though. Just 17 seconds into the second frame, Chandler connected with a brutal front kick to the face, putting Ferguson to sleep.

Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua returned from a two-year layoff to face fellow veteran 205-pounder Ovince Saint Preux. The bout went to distance with Saint Preux earning a split decision nod.

Finally, a welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Kalinn 'Khaos' Williams opened the main card. After three rounds, Brown convinced two out of the three judges that he did enough to earn the victory.

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje full card results

Main Card

Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas (c) via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson second-round knockout (front kick)

Ovince Saint Preux def. Mauricio Rua via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Francisco Trinaldo def. Danny Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Macy Chiasson def. Norma Dumont via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Brandon Royval def. Matt Schnell via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Blagoy Ivanov def. Marcos Rogerio De Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andre Fiahlo def. Cameron Vancamp via first-round TKO

Tracy Cortez def. Melissa Gatto via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

CJ Vergara def. Kleidison Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Loopy Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Edited by C. Naik