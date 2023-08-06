Who won the UFC fight last night (August 5, 2023)?

UFC Nashville was headlined by a clash of bantamweight contenders, Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font at the Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night. The fight was however contested at a catchweight of 140 lbs. as Font stepped up on two weeks' notice for Umar Nurmagomedov who was forced out due to a shoulder injury.

Sandhagen had no difficulty taking Font down with his very first takedown attempt and proceeded to control him on the ground for most of the round. 'The Sandman's' wrestling domination only increased with every passing round as Font looked clearly out of answers in the grappling department. Much to the crowd's disappointment who rained chants of 'Stand them up', Sandhagen outgrappled Font over the course of five rounds to earn a decision win.

You get Merab Dvalishvili as a reward

Congrats Cory Sandhagen!!! You get Merab Dvalishvili as a reward

Undefeated contender Tatiana Suarez took on former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade in the co-main event at UFC Nashville. Suarez extended her record to 11-0 with yet another slick submission win over Andrade via a guillotine in round 2, earning Conor McGregor's approval.

Dustin Jacoby starched Kennedy Nzechukwu with a beautiful counter right and only a few follow-up shots were necessary for the referee to stop the light heavyweight contest.

Featherweight newcomer Diego Lopes scored a phenomenal armbar submission, making quick work of Gavin Tucker.

Tanner Boser delivered a technical masterclass against Aleksa Camur, earning a dominant decision win despite being unable to get the stoppage.

L'udovit Klein displayed an extremely well-rounded skillset to neutralize Ignacio Bahamondes' lethal striking and earn a decision win at UFC Nashville.

UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs. Font full card results

Main card

Cory Sandhagen defeats Rob Font via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Tatiana Suarez defeats Jessica Andrade via submission (guillotine choke) (1:31 of Round 2)

Dustin Jacoby defeats Kennedy Nzechukwu via TKO (1:22 of Round 1)

Diego Lopes defeats Gavin Tucker via submission (armbar) (1:38 of Round 1)

Tanner Boser defeats Aleksa Camur via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ludovit Klein defeats Ignacio Bahamondes via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims

Kyler Phillips defeats Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Carlston Harris defeats Jeremiah Wells via submission (anaconda choke) (1:50 of Round 3)

Billy Quarantillo defeats Damon Jackson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cody Durden defeats Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sean Woodson defeats Dennis Buzukja via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Assu Almabayev defeats Ode’ Osbourne via submission (rear-naked choke) (3:11 of Round 2)