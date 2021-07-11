Who won the UFC fight last night? (10th July 2021)

UFC 264 delivered some amazing fights and jaw-dropping moments that will be remembered by people for a long time. The card was headlined by a trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Both lightweights came out aggressive and started trading punches and kicks. The tides turned in Poirier's favor when the fight went to the ground. 'Diamonds' started landing heavy shots on the Irishman while being on top.

Later when both the fighters stood back up, 'The Notorious' broke his tibia while trying to throw a punch. This led to a TKO victory for the Louisiana native via doctor stoppage.

In the co-main event of UFC 264, two top welterweight contenders faced off in Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. 'Durinho' edged out a unanimous decision victory over 'Wonderboy'.

Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy faced off in a heavyweight showdown. 'Bam Bam' knocked Hardy out cold in the opening round of the fight. Tuivasa earned 'Performance of the Night' worth $75,000 for his flashy knockout.

Irene Aldana also got the better of Yana Kunitskaya as 'Robles' knocked out the Russian fighter in the first round of the fight.

Sean O'Malley and Kris Moutinho went to war and earned the 'Fight of the Night' honour. 'Sugar' won the fight via TKO in the third round and almost broke the all-time UFC record for significant strikes landed in a three round fight.

UFC 264 main card results:

Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO [doctor stoppage] (5:00 of Round 1)

Gilbert Burns def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tai Tuivasa def. Greg Hardy via KO (1:07 of Round 1)

Irene Aldana def. Yana Kunitskaya via TKO (4:35 of Round 1)

Sean O'Malley def. Kris Moutinho via TKO (4:33 of Round 3)

UFC 264 prelims results:

Max Griffin def. Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Michel Pereira def. Niko Price via uanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ilia Topuria def. Ryan Hall via KO (4:47 of Round 1)

Dricus du Plessis def. Trevin Giles via KO (1:41 of Round 2)

UFC 264 early prelims results:

Jennifer Maia def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Brad Tavares def. Omari Akhmedov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera via submission (2:02 of Round 1)

Edited by aditya.rangarajan