Who is Yanal Ashmouz? Undefeated fighter nicknamed 'Red Fox' set for UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura

UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura is gearing up to feature a promising lightweight prospect, Yanal Ashmouz (nicknamed the 'Red Fox') as he takes on Chris Duncan in the prelims.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 22, at the iconic O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. The main card will be headlined by a highly anticipated heavyweight clash between the No.5-ranked Tom Aspinall and the No.10-ranked Marcin Tybura.

Hailing from Israel, Ashmouz is one of the two Israeli fighters signed with the UFC, alongside Natan Levy, both competing in the lightweight division. The 'Red Fox' last showcased his skills under the PFL banner, participating in the 2022 Challengers Series and securing a decisive victory against Dennis Hughes through a unanimous decision.

Prior to his stint in the PFL, Yanal Ashmouz displayed his prowess at CFFC 102, where he delivered a stunning third-round knockout against Ryan Rizco. Throughout his career, he has also competed in esteemed organizations like Ring of Combat, Knock-Out MMA, and Desert Combat Challenge.

With a perfect record of 7-0, Ashmouz is seeking to extend his undefeated streak in his second octagon appearance at UFC London. His most recent triumph came in March, where he secured a remarkable first-round knockout against Sam Patterson.

On the other hand, his opponent, Chris Duncan, will be making his second appearance in the UFC, aiming to extend his winning streak to four consecutive victories. Known as 'The Problem,' Duncan most recently achieved a hard-fought victory over Omar Morales in March.

As fans eagerly await this thrilling lightweight showdown, the matchup between Yanal Ashmouz and Chris Duncan promises to add further excitement to the already stacked UFC London event.

UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura- main card fights

UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura is set to feature an action-packed main card, showcasing some exciting matchups for fight fans.

In the main event, two heavyweights will collide, as British No. 5 ranked Tom Aspinall steps into the Octagon against Polish No. 10 ranked Marcin Tybura. Both fighters are looking to make a statement in the heavyweight division and secure a significant victory to climb up the rankings.

The co-main event will be a captivating women's flyweight bout between Liverpool's own Molly McCann and Lithuanian fighter Julija Stoliarenko. McCann, known for her aggressive fighting style, will be aiming to put on a show for her hometown crowd, while Stoliarenko will be eager to make an impact in her UFC debut.

Another thrilling fight on the main card will be a featherweight bout featuring Nathaniel Wood and Andre Fili. Wood, known as "The Prospect," will be looking to add another impressive win to his record, while Fili, a seasoned UFC veteran, will be aiming to use his experience to secure a victory.