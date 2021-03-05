Who is Youtuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul's former assistant Ayla Woodruff?

Ayla Woodruff is an Instagram model and social media influencer. She hails from Arizona, USA. In addition to being an Instagram model, Ayla also has her own YouTube channel where she shares vlogs and other lifestyle-related content.

Woodruff has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. On YouTube, the 28-year-old has 738k subscribers. She also runs a fitness account on Instagram where she posts fitness videos for motivation.

She is also the former assistant of YouTuber Logan Paul. She would appear in many of Logan Paul's vlogs. She soon became a staple of Logan Paul's content and the two would often feature in fun-loving and experimental videos.

However, in 2017, Ayla Woodruff stopped appearing in Logan Paul's videos. She eventually moved onto her own personal projects. Although the two maintain that the split was decided upon mutually, Logan Paul did not present a similar scenario. In a Tweet, he wrote:

"OY I REPLACED MY ASSISTANT WITH A NEWER, BETTER ASSISTANT GO WATCH NEW VLOG YEET"

On the other hand, Ayla maintained her stance about the mutual decision. She said:

"It's no hard feelings. I'm super excited for him to have a new assistant and to get it straight, he will not admit this in the vlog, he did not fire me."[via Trending All Day]

Did Logan Paul and Ayla Woodruff ever date?

Logan Paul's vlogs with Ayla Woodruff always featured the two having fun and pulling shenanigans. There was a whole bit about Ayla taking away Logan's pet dog, with multiple vlogs titled around the same storyline.

The on-screen chemistry between the two often sparked rumours about the two dating. Moreover, a whole separate fan base was actually vouching for the two to have a romantic relationship.

Nevertheless, both Logan Paul and Ayla Woodruff never gave any comment about dating. Furthermore, Ayla Woodruff was dating American actor Mackinzie Dae at the time. Therefore, all the rumors revolving around her and Logan Paul dating likely hold no substance.

Currently, she is dating the famous American YouTuber Kian Lawley. The two began dating in the later half of 2019.

In March 2020, Kian Lawley posted a photo with Ayla Woodruff on Instagram announcing that an exciting piece of news awaited his fans. The announcement went sideways when fans began suspecting that the two were going to announce a baby. Kian would later reveal that the two bought a home together. Addressing his subscribers, Kian Lawley said:

"The news that I wanted to tell you guys was that me and Ayla are moving in… We moved in together, we’re in our new place and that’s the news. I honestly don’t know why I posted the picture"