Who does Zhang Weili train with? All about the Chinese star's training partners

Zhang Weili is the reigning UFC women's strawweight champion and China's first-ever titleholder in the promotion. Ahead of her UFC 300 co-main event appearance, she is prepararing for her title defense against fellow countrywoman, Yan Xiaonan.

But what of the gyms and facilities at which Zhang trains at? Furthermore, under whom does she train, and who does she potentially spar with?

What gym does Zhang Weili train at?

For her training, Zhang Weili is under the tutelage of Chong Xie from Hyperarch Fascia Training, as well as Xuejun Cai, who serves as her head MMA coach, and Pedro Jordão for Brazilian jiu-jitsu. However, the UFC champion's work at Hyperarch Fascia Training is responsible for her physicality.

Zhang has collaborated with Hyperarch Fascia Training to improve her physical attributes, namely her strength, conditioning, explosiveness and mobility over the years. The pair's collaboration is not a recent development, as Zhang began training with Chong five years ago prior to her championship days.

But what of her MMA gyms? 'Magnum' trains at both Black Tiger Fight Club and Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA. In the former, the majority of her training partners consisted of male fighters like Haotian Wu, Shuai Yin, Shaoxiang Wang, Shuai Yang and Maye.

However, at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA, she has more potential for female training partners in the form of Jada Ketley, Karolina Arm and Veronika Patrikova. At UFC 300, 'Magnum' will call upon all of her preparation in pursuit of her first-ever second successful title defense.

Zhang is a two-time women's strawweight champion, and has only ever defended her title once per reign, first losing her title to Rose Namajunas via first-round knockout, before reclaiming the belt from Carla Esparza in a dominant performance.

Zhang Weili previously trained with Henry Cejudo

'Magnum' is a striking dynamo, blessed with knockout power, speed and crisp combinations. However, she has since leveled up her wrestling and grappling after training with Henry Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling and two-division UFC champion, having held belts at 125 pounds and 135 pounds.

'Magnum' went on to use her newfound grappling skills to submit proven wrestling phenom Carla Esparza in round two at UFC 281, and dominate Amanda Lemos in all-time great fashion at UFC 292.