Why is Alex Oliveira leaving the UFC?

Alex Oliveira has parted ways with the UFC after spending seven years with the organization. Over the course of his career in the promotion, the Brazilian participated in 22 fights, boasting an 11-10-1 UFC record.

Oliveira was let go by the promotion following the completion of his contract. MMA Junkie confirmed the news from Oliveira’s manager Alex Davis, who said:

"It’s an unfortunate perspective of the sport that a fighter like Alex Oliveira, who winning or losing always lets it all hang out, ends up not being renewed after a string of losses. But that is the present moment in MMA. Alex thanks the UFC for the opportunities! At 34 and healthy, he is sure to rebuild and put on many more great fights for everyone."

The 34-year-old was last seen in action at UFC 272 in March 2021, where he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Kevin Holland.

Alex Oliveira was on a four-fight losing streak before UFC release

Alex Oliveira was on a four-fight losing streak before the UFC decided not to renew his contract. Prior to his loss against Holland, 'Cowboy' dropped a unanimous decision against Niko Price and suffered two first-round submission defeats to Randy Brown and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Oliveria made his UFC debut in March 2015 opposite Gilbert Burns at UFC Fight Night 62. Unfortunately for Oliveira, he was dispatched in the third round via armbar submission.

While he was able to bounce back from that loss, the Brazilian's UFC career was an up-and-down journey. His longest win streak in the octagon saw 'Cowboy' string together four victories.

It is quite rare to see UFC fighters retain their spot on the company roster after suffering four straight losses. While there's no denying the skills and abilities possessed by Oliveira, as well as his always-entertaining style, he was no exception.

However, the 34-year-old appears to have plenty of fight left in him. At this stage in his career, it seems likely that he will be pursued by other big promotions. As of now, 'Cowboy' is yet to comment on his departure from the organization or discuss his future plans as a competitor.

