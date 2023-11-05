Why was Armen Petrosyan's fight canceled? Management claims he was "poisoned in Brazil" ahead of UFC Sao Paulo

Armen Petrosyan's management has made a shocking claim about his canceled bout against Rodolfo Vieira.

Petrosyan was set to take on Vieira in a middleweight clash at the recently concluded UFC Sao Paulo. However, just moments before the main card kicked off, it was revealed that Petrosyan had been forced to withdraw from the fight because of an illness.

A statement released by his management team initially suggested that the UFC fighter had caught a "virus or something backstage." It is now being claimed that Petrosyan was poisoned.

The official Instagram page of Petrosyan's management company took to the social media platform to state in a now-deleted post that the Armenian fighter was poisoned and his sugar levels had dropped. The statement read:

"Why was Armen Petrosyan's fight canceled? Shortly before the duel, Armen felt bad. He was seriously poisoned in Brazil. Sugar has dropped sharply."

Furthermore, the post claimed that the UFC is ready to reschedule the bout between Petrosyan and Vieira at a later date:

"UFC said they are waiting for his recovery and are ready to give a new duel or reschedule this confrontation in a time acceptable to the Armenian fighter."

What is Armen Petrosyan's professional MMA record?

Armen Petrosyan made his professional MMA debut in October 2018 under the WCSA Combat Ring promotion. He took on Makhmadsharif Mirzokhodzhaev and won the bout in the very first round via a TKO. Petrosyan then went on to finish his next three opponents before suffering his first defeat against Hassan Yousefi in 2021.

As of now, Petrosyan boasts a professional record of nine wins and two losses, recording six of his victories via KO/TKO. The UFC fighter's last defeat came against Caio Borralho in July last year.

He has since bounced back and has won his last two fights. In his most recent outing in June, Petrosyan went up against Christian Leroy Duncan and earned a unanimous decision victory.