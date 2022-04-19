Why is Clay Guida nicknamed 'The Carpenter'?

Clay Guida is a bonafide UFC legend and has given fans countless memories inside the octagon.

The 40-year-old goes by the moniker of 'The Carpenter'. However, this has nothing to do with his profession before fighting. It is symbolic of his industrious nature inside the cage. Guida is often known to outwork his opponents in fights. Hence, he is called 'The Carpenter'.

Watch the best bonus-winning performances of Clay Guida's career:

Guida has been a UFC fighter since 2006. He has made a massive 32 appearances inside the octagon so far in his career. He holds wins over the likes of Michael Johnson, B.J. Penn, Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos and Nate Diaz.

The Team Alpha Male trainee has a professional record of 37-21. He has a total of 21 finishes in his career to date, with seven knockouts and 14 submissions. 'The Carpenter' won his last UFC fight against Leonardo Santos via second-round submission.

Clay Guida is set to make his octagon return this weekend

Guida is set to fight Claudio Puelles this weekend in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade.

'El Nino' is an exciting prospect in the lightweight division and is currently on a four-fight winning streak. The 25-year-old defeated Chris Gruetzemacher in his last UFC fight in December 2021.

It will be interesting to see how the youngster fares against an experienced campaigner like Guida. 'The Carpenter' has not managed to win back-to-back fights since 2017.

The 40-year-old issued a callout to former opponent Nate Diaz after his win against Santos last year. However, the rematch didn't materialize. Guida earned a split decision victory over the Stockton native in 2009.

Nevertheless, Guida is now focused on fighting Puelles. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can upset the up-and-coming youngster when the octagon door closes this weekend.

This Saturday's fight card will be headlined by a women's strawweight bout between Amanda Lemos and former champion Jessica Andrade.

