Why did Conor McGregor and Carl Froch recently argue on Twitter?

Conor McGregor and Carl Froch recently had a Twitter argument after the Irishman went after the former four-time boxing world champion on the social media platform. The unfriendly exchanges seemingly started last month, when Froch mocked McGregor's boxing ability in an interview with JOE.

While speaking with the media outlet, Froch stated that the Irishman couldn't "punch the skin off a rice pudding." The retired boxer seemed overall unimpressed by the UFC fighter's boxing ability:

"McGregor can’t punch, he can’t punch the skin off a rice pudding. I was there when he boxed Floyd Mayweather."

Watch Carl Froch speak about McGregor here:

This would seem like a logical reason for Conor McGregor's otherwise random outburst on Twitter. The former two-weight UFC champion called Froch a "scrawny pencil neck" and stated that he would "slap" him around if they fought:

"That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot. That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.

Carl Froch was working for Sky Sports during the live coverage of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 but replied to McGregor's tweet shortly after. It was clear that he didn't take kindly to the Irishman's words and called the UFC fighter a "mouthy little pr**k" on Twitter:

"Who is this mouthy little p***k talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard & show you how the big boys do it!!"

Carl Froch MBE @Carl_Froch Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot. That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot. Who is this mouthy little prick talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard & show you how the big boys do it!! twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Who is this mouthy little prick talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard & show you how the big boys do it!! twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

What did Conor McGregor recently say about Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter?

Carl Froch isn't the only former fighter that Conor McGregor had something to say about yesterday. Khabib Nurmagomedov also received distasteful comments from the Irishman.

McGregor took to Twitter when responding to Drake placing a $238,000 bet on Jose Aldo at UFC 278 last night. Besides praising the Brazilian, 'Notorious' also had some words for 'The Eagle':

"Aldo is such an incredible fighter! A real all-timer! How’s that other fat smell bag doing [Khabib Nurmagomedov]? How is it that he never lost but he is still a loser hahaha smelly sh** pant rat. Let’s go Aldo! A great fight with the little rocket level changer in Merab. Can’t wait, I love fighting."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Can’t wait, I love fighting. Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Drake has placed a $238,000 bet on Jose Aldo Drake has placed a $238,000 bet on Jose Aldo https://t.co/BmvEzEZMUU Aldo is such an incredible fighter! A real all timer! How’s that other fat smell bag doing? How is it that he never lost but he is still a loser hahaha smelly shit pant rat. Let’s go Aldo! A great fight with the little rocket level changer in Mirab.Can’t wait, I love fighting. twitter.com/SpinninBackfis… Aldo is such an incredible fighter! A real all timer! How’s that other fat smell bag doing? How is it that he never lost but he is still a loser hahaha smelly shit pant rat. Let’s go Aldo! A great fight with the little rocket level changer in Mirab. Can’t wait, I love fighting. twitter.com/SpinninBackfis…

It's unclear why Conor McGregor involved the Russian in a completely unrelated tweet. Of course, the Irishman famously lost to Nurmagomedov via submission in round four at UFC 229. However, this bout was about four years ago and the Dagestan-born fighter is currently retired from MMA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak