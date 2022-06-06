Why did Dobre Brothers leave Jake Paul's Team 10? 

YouTube influencers Lucas and Marcus Dobre left Jake Paul's Team 10 house in California in June 2017 stating that they were homesick.

Team 10 is an influencer marketing and creative agency launched by Jake Paul and six other content creators. The Dobre Twins were among the founding members of Team 10.

In a video uploaded to their YouTube channel Lucas and Marcus in June 2017, the brothers addressed the circumstances and rumors surrounding their exit from Jake Paul's Team 10 house. The brothers said:

"The real reason we are not in LA is that we missed our family and we wanted to be closer to them. We missed the love and support we had for each other and our family. So basically Lucas and I were homesick a lot. There've been some rumors going around and people think the reason we left LA was because we were jealous of others, we were mad and we weren't getting along with others. And we were even intimidated by others but that's completely false."

The duo further stated that they were not angry at anyone and that their move back home was purely a decision to boost their career and mental well-being.

Jake Paul on Team 10 and members leaving

In a video uploaded to Paul's YouTube channel in 2018, Paul discussed why a few members left Team 10. According to Paul, the reason people leave is because 75% of the time, the decision to let someone go is taken by the business division of the team (including himself).

Paul said:

"Team 10, guys is an incubator. Essentially people come into Team 10, we help incubate their careers and blow them up. Grow them from however many followers they had at the start to what you see them at today... And sometimes people just don't fit within the team... But it is myself Nick Crompton and some of the business people that are the ones that's noticing that and that are the ones that are making the decision Yo! that person isn't really vibing. I would say 75% of the time its Team 10 making the decision to have a member leave."

Jake Paul further explained that at times, creative differences and lack of trust between members resulted in the team deciding to let someone go. The YouTuber clarified that even the members who have left the team owe Team 10 a portion of their video revenues.

