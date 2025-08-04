  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Why did Dricus du Plessis undergo a nose surgery? Unpacking the nasal issues that once plagued the UFC middleweight kingpin

Why did Dricus du Plessis undergo a nose surgery? Unpacking the nasal issues that once plagued the UFC middleweight kingpin

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 04, 2025 05:54 GMT
Everything to know about Dricus du Plessis
Everything to know about Dricus du Plessis' breathing issue in the past. [Image courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis will make his octagon return to defend his middleweight belt for the third time against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

Ad

Du Plessis, who is known for his toughness, is aiming to counter Chimaev's explosive style and hand him his first professional defeat.

Why did Dricus du Plessis undergo a nose surgery?

Dricus du Plessis has yet to suffer defeat in the UFC. Notably, the reigning middleweight champion had to face numerous challenges before reaching the peak of the sport. He underwent nose surgery in 2023 following his spectacular second-round knockout victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 285.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The South African was suffering from a deviated septum. The condition had severely impacted his cardio, allowing him to breathe only 8% of oxygen through his nostrils. Following the surgery, du Plessis returned stronger and faced former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, securing another dominant second-round knockout win. Since then, 'Stilknocks' has demonstrated remarkable resilience in his fights, as evidenced by his title victory against Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297 last year.

Ad

When Dricus du Plessis' coach opened up about his nasal issue

Ahead of the Robert Whittaker fight in 2023, Dricus du Plessis' MMA coach Morne Visser discussed the 31-year-old's prior problem with breathing in a social media post. Visser also fired back at then-champion Israel Adesanya's strong remarks, writing:

''Dricus has been crucified by many watching him fighting in the UFC for his gas tank. Well here are some facts never disclosed to the public or his opponents. He has just had a nose surgery which was suppose to happen 3 years ago. Total oxygen intake threw both his nostrils of about 8% for the last 3 years.''
Ad

He added:

''So Izzy you are in sh*t with your one dimensional fighting style. We are not going to wait for the UFC to come to South Africa. We will take the belt from you...JUST IMAGINE WHAT HE IS GOING TO DO TO YOU the NEW ZEALANDER with a full gas tank.''
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications