Why did the FBI raid Jake Paul's house?

Jake Paul's house was raided by the FBI in May 2020 after the mansion was linked to a disturbance at an Arizona shopping mall.

The popular YouTuber and now-boxer wasn't new to controversy and complaints, with Jake Paul often throwing parties and making controversial videos.

The YouTuber wasn't charged after it was confirmed that he attended the Arizona shopping mall during an unlawful assembly incident. He was being investigated after filming the incident for his social media platforms, which clearly caught the attention of law enforcement.

12 individuals were arrested quickly following the Scottsdale Fashion Square looting after large amounts of damage had been caused to the stores, with many more arrests following.

Michael Bisping issues Jake Paul a warning after recent controversy

As mentioned, Paul is no stranger to controversies and has now been warned by UFC legend Michael Bisping. The warning came after the 25-year-old online star went after Ali Abdelaziz, calling him "a rat," among other insults.

Bisping was known for his joking and "smack-talk" style during his time in the UFC, but was very serious when speaking about Paul's feud with Abdelaziz in a video posted on his YouTube channel:

I'm telling you right now, Jake Paul. Listen, Ali Abdelaziz has got form and as we saw, [a] black belt under Renzo Gracie, that's legit... Fourth dan in Judo, that's legit as well. And he is a former fighter himself... I never call for violence but certain people need a good old slap and Ali you are the man in my opinion, for doing that. There's been a couple of other interactions as well. So Jake Paul, if you are out there and you see Ali Abdelaziz, he is coming for you buddy!

This is common practice for the 25-year-old though, as Paul has often called out MMA fighters since becoming a boxer.

Abdelaziz has represented UFC stars such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Rashad Evans and many more iconic fighters. With such large names on his side, it's easy to see why Bisping would be concerned for Paul.

The YouTuber has fought two MMA fighters in his five-fight boxing career, beating Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren in the ring. However, he is yet to face a professional boxer, with his scheduled bout against Tommy Fury cancelled last December.

