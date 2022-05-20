Ali Abdelaziz upset with "little b****" Jake Paul's comments - "I was very shocked"

Jake Paul has made a new enemy in Ali Abdelaziz. The manager for fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Justin Gaethje was shocked when Paul ripped into him unpromted during an interview with FightHubTV.

Asked if he agreed with Abdelaziz's claim that Canelo Alvarez was ducking fighters, Paul replied:

“I think Kamaru Usman’s manager is right in this sense. Even though he’s a rat, we all know he’s a little scumbag criminal, liar, got kicked out of a country. So, I think his manager’s a piece of s***, don’t get me wrong. But, I think he’s right in the sense that Canelo is ducking a lot of people."

Watch Paul trash Abdelaziz below:

An upset Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie:

"I don't know him, he doesn't know me. And this little b**** Jake Paul, he has something coming to him, I promise you guys. Him, and who told him to talk about me. I was shocked because I always praised the kid, I said I want him to make money, he's great for the sport, bringing a lot to boxing. I understand where this come from, I know who told him to say that. And they're going to pay. I was shocked, and honestly it upset me a little bit."

Watch Ali Abdelaziz respond to Jake Paul's trash talk below:

Why is Jake Paul calling out Ali Abdelaziz?

Paul's verbal attack on Abdelaziz came out of nowhere, and is most likely an extension of his feud with UFC president Dana White. Paul and White have been going back and forth on social media and in the press for years, and it has raised Paul's profile greatly and earned him a lot of articles on MMA websites.

Abdelaziz is one of the biggest agents in the MMA world, and attacking him creates similar attention for Paul. Not only will it generate responses from Abdelaziz, but possibly many of the fighters on Abdelaziz's roster as well.

Abdelaziz has also thrown some mild shade Jake Paul's way in the past.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Certain things in life off limits , when you cross them you must be punished and I believe you drugged your own grave Jake Paul is only matter of time my friend twitter.com/USMAN84kg/stat… Certain things in life off limits , when you cross them you must be punished and I believe you drugged your own grave Jake Paul is only matter of time my friend twitter.com/USMAN84kg/stat…

As for who Abdelaziz was referring to when he mentioned someone who "told Paul to talk about me," that would likely be Paul's business partner Nakisa Bidarian. Dana White similarly accused Bidarian of being behind Paul's attack on UFC fighter pay.

Bidarian was formerly the UFC Chief Financial Officer during the promotion's sale to Endeavor in 2016. It's unclear when he and White had a falling out, but the UFC president has since referred to Bidarian as an accountant and "wart nosed warlock."

Donagh Corby @DonaghCorby_



His response? "I'd like to meet the warlock accountant guy." I asked Nakisa Bidarian, manager to @jakepaul and head of @BAVAFASports @MostVpromotions what he thought of UFC president Dana White calling him an "accountant" and a "warlock".His response? "I'd like to meet the warlock accountant guy." I asked Nakisa Bidarian, manager to @jakepaul and head of @BAVAFASports & @MostVpromotions what he thought of UFC president Dana White calling him an "accountant" and a "warlock".His response? "I'd like to meet the warlock accountant guy."

