"I love the UFC" - Jake Paul reveals his reason for targeting Dana White on social media

Jake Paul recently spoke about Dana White and revealed the reason behind his feud with the UFC boss on social media.

Paul joined Teddy Atlas and Ken Rideout on a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas. The trio discussed a variety of topics, including the 25-year-old's rise in boxing and his future prospects in the sport.

'The Problem Child' has a long-running feud with UFC boss Dana White, which was also brought up at one point during the conversation.

Jake Paul stated that he has no ill will towards the UFC or White. The boxer compared the MMA promotion to the NFL and congratulated Dana White for making the sport of MMA "more relevant" through his promotion:

"The thing is people think like, 'Oh he hates him, he hates the UFC.' No, I love the UFC... I am a fan of the UFC. The UFC is like the NFL and yeah, to Dana's credit, he has done such a great job of making the sport, you know, so much more relevant in just a short matter of time."

However, given the UFC's current standing, Jake Paul believes that White should focus more on the promotion's pay structure for fighters and work to improve their healthcare facilities:

"But the issue for me is that now they are like the NFL and still only paying fighters, you know, 15% of the total revenue and not giving them long-term healthcare... That's where the issue comes in for me... that's where the battle stems from and you know now that the UFC is like the NFL, they have to pay their fighters more and treat their fighters better."

"I'm getting better exponentially every single day" - Jake Paul claims to be a better boxer than Conor McGregor

Jake Paul believes himself to be a better boxer than UFC star Conor McGregor.

During a recent episode of The Journey Podcast, the pro-boxer was asked about his thoughts on how a fight between him and 'Notorious' would go if the two were to ever meet in the ring.

In response, 'The Problem Child' stated that he would easily outbox the Irishman:

"Yeah, very easily as well. That's even right now. Catch him two, three fights from now, it's really bad for him. He's on the decline, drunk all the time, lost his motivation, doesn't really have a reason for why he's fighting other than his ego. And I'm getting better exponentially every single day."

