"Shut your peanut head a** mouth" - Jake Paul slams Ali Abdelaziz for suggesting boxing match between Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor

Jake Paul didn't mince words while responding to Ali Abdelaziz's call for a Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor boxing match.

After eight months of being out of action, McGregor finally revealed his plans for his long-awaited return. According to 'The Notorious', he feels stronger at 170 pounds and would like a welterweight title scrap against Usman.

Usman's manager Abdelaziz then proposed a boxing match between 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. Abdelaziz wants to launch "Zuffa boxing" as he aims to "stop talking about these fake fighters from boxing."

Interestingly, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul seemed quite unhappy with the Dominance MMA owner's proposal.

According to Paul, nothing in boxing is fake besides Usman's boxing skills. 'The Problem Child' also reminded Abdelaziz that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' did not knock Tyron Woodley out but he did.

In his response tweet to Abdelaziz, Paul wrote:

"Mr. Informant… do us all a favor and shut your peanut head ass mouth. The only thing fake is your boy Usman’s boxing skills. He won the belt from Tyron Woodley by decision. You seen what I did."

Dana White on the Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor matchup

Prior to responding to Abdelaziz, Paul had made his pitch for a one-fight deal to face McGregor in the UFC. The Cleveland native demanded that the UFC grant its fighters healthcare and better pay should he win the bout. On the other hand, should he lose, he'll never talk about the UFC again.

Ahead of UFC Fight Night 204 in London, UFC boss Dana White lifted the lid on Paul's offer. As per White, 'The Problem Child' is way too big for McGregor.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, White explained:

“That kid couldn’t even make 170 [pounds]. That’s how big he is. I mean he’s calling out these guys that are you know…They’re not even remotely close to being in the same weight class. Not even remotely close. That kid’s 6’1” and 210 [pounds]. Conor McGregor’s 155 pounds… “This is the biggest fight promotion in the history of the world,” he pointed out. “We have all the best fighters in the world. That’s what I do. There’s always gonna be market for those types of fights. [But UFC] This isn’t the place for them.”

