"It's about what gets me scared" - Kamaru Usman wants the challenge of boxing P4P king Canelo, claims it's 'not about money'

Kamaru Usman recently revealed his ambitions outside of the octagon. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said that he wants to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a boxing match and claimed that the challenge frightens him.

In an interview with long-term boxing analyst Max Kellerman, Kamaru Usman said:

"To be honest with you, I'll tell you what will really get the people going. When have you ever seen two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in their respective sports, go at it? Who's the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world right now?... It's not about money, it's about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared! I want the chance. I want [to fight Canelo]."

Kamaru Usman's inclination towards fighting the current king of boxing is backed by his impeccable resume in the UFC. The reigning welterweight champion has not lost in eight years and will defend his belt for the third time in 2021 against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Coincidentally, Canelo Alvarez faces undefeated American Caleb Plant in a grudge match on the same weekend.

Saul Alvarez, widely referred to as Canelo, is currently boxing's biggest superstar. He is just one step away from claiming all titles at 168 pounds. It'll be the boxing pound-for-pound No.1's final step on the path to conquering the undisputed and unified super middleweight title.

Kamaru Usman claimed he would beat Canelo Alvarez if a potential bout was scheduled

In an Instagram live post in July, Kamaru Usman was asked how he would square up against Canelo Alvarez if the two were to get in on inside the boxing ring.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' stated that he would beat Canelo Alvarez, owing to his mental strength. He further claimed he could do anything he puts his mind to.

Usman said:

“I think I can do anything that I put my mind to. I don’t disrespect Canelo. I think Canelo is one of the best, one of the greatest of this generation and I do not disrespect him at all. I respect his skills and I think he’s a phenomenal champion. But I also know whatever I put I mind to, I go out there and I get it. So if it’s in the cards in the future, maybe we’ll dance, we’ll see.”

