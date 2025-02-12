  • home icon
  • "Why not fight a real boxer?", "And he was clowning Jake" - Fans react to KSI revealing Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and more turned down him down

"Why not fight a real boxer?", "And he was clowning Jake" - Fans react to KSI revealing Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and more turned down him down

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Feb 12, 2025 00:10 GMT
Fans react (insert) to KSI (left) claiming that ex-UFC fighters, including Jorge Masvidal (middle) and Nate Diaz (right), turned down fights against him. [Image credit: @HappyPunch on X, @ksi, @natediaz209, @gamebredfighter on Instagram]
Popular YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI just made some wild claims on his career as of late. The 31-year-old influencer, real name JJ Olatunji, claimed that his team approached multiple former UFC fighters for fights - but all turned him down. This includes Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

KSI is operating on the belief that these fighters - all legends in their own right - turned him down because they were "scared" to fight him. He made this abundantly clear in a video circulating in social media at the moment. He also said that he approached them first before reaching an agreement to face Dillon Danis in Manchester, England

Happy Punch posted the video on X, saying:

"KSI revealed the MMA fighters who declined offers to box him in March 👀. Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal [UFC contract]"
Fans aren't quite buying this, with @CryptoBrawler saying:

"Why not fight a real boxer?"

Meanwhile, @Murfey6 said:

"And he was clowning Jake [Paul]"

Check out more comments below:

Comments on the video. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]
KSI on UFC fighters turning him down: "No one wants to fight me!"

The fight with Dillon Danis came on the heels of KSI's original opponent, English footballer Wayne Bridge, pulling out of the fight on late notice. Though one might assume that Danis should have been the original opponent since he and Olatunji had significant beef in the past, the Jiujitsu purple belt wasn't the first choice for the March 29 battle.

In the aforementioned video, KSI said:

"I know I'm not even allowed to say this but f*ck it, bro. Dillon Danis wasn't even my fourth choice. We went to Nate Diaz, he said no. We went to Donald Cerrone, he said no. We went to Tony Ferguson, he said no. These guys said no to me."

KSI continued:

"I'm there confused as to why a footballer [Bridge] wants to fight me but these top UFC ex-fighters don't want to fight me. Even [Jorge] Masvidal. We went to Masvidal to fight. He can't do it because of the UFC. Like, guys, we've been trying to find people to fight me. It's like all these ex-UFC fighters. No one wants to fight me!"

The English influencer then went on to say that said former UFC vets want to fight Jake Paul because "they have a chance at beating him". He strongly insinuates that the same can't be said about him.

