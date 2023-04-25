Why did Floyd Mayweather go to jail? Revisiting 'Money's brief prison sentence 

Floyd Mayweather's jailtime was a brief 90-day sentence served over a decade ago.

'Money' is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, and for good reason. Holding a professional record of 50-0 wins over names such as Manny Pacquiao and several world championships, Mayweather is one of the best to ever grace the boxing ring.

TooMainey Productions @TooMainey Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao holds record for highest grossing Boxing match earning over 410 Million PPV revenue Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao holds record for highest grossing Boxing match earning over 410 Million PPV revenue https://t.co/kLWnqu50do

While he's beloved, he's also hated, but for very different reasons. Ultimately, Mayweather talked a lot of trash in his career, but it was more his arrest record that had critics consistently attacking the legend. Early in his career, the former champion had several arrests for domestic violence.

One of those arrests, which took place in September 2010, led to him getting jailtime. Mayweather's former girlfriend, Josie Harris, filed a domestic violence report against him. Over a year later, the boxer accepted a plea deal, which resulted in him spending 90 days in prison.

The former champion began serving the sentence on June 1st and was released on August 3rd. All in all, the situation didn't affect the boxing legend much, as he was back in the ring by the following May to fight Robert Guerrero.

Bodog @BodogCA



2013: Floyd Mayweather absolutely EMBARRASSED Robert Guerrero to retain the Welterweight Title!



Where does “Money”



Bodog Rewind2013: Floyd Mayweather absolutely EMBARRASSED Robert Guerrero to retain the Welterweight Title!Where does “Money” @FloydMayweather rank on your all-time list? 🤔🥊 Bodog Rewind™️2013: Floyd Mayweather absolutely EMBARRASSED Robert Guerrero to retain the Welterweight Title! Where does “Money”@FloydMayweather rank on your all-time list? 🤔🥊 https://t.co/ZR2FG2hCAc

Floyd Mayweather jailtime: 'Money' discusses prison stint

In an interview with Larry King after his release, Floyd Mayweather discussed his jailtime.

'Money' was only sentenced to 90 days, but that's still a lot for a boxer who was in his physical prime. While Mayweather understandably doesn't discuss his past mistakes much these days, he did discuss the situation following his release.

One of those interviews was with the legendary Larry King in 2013. There, Mayweather stated that the prison sentence was a result of a night getting out of control when arguing with Josie Harris. The boxer stated that the situation was also blown out of proportion.

Nonetheless, Floyd Mayweather still spent months in a jail cell, and that was rough on him. Recalling his jail stint in the interview following his release, the boxing legend stated:

"Things happen. I had three children with a young lady, we weren't seeing eye to eye.. Things got out of hand, and they blew things up bigger than what they really had to be. Yeah, I did two months for a misdemeanor, yes... That's what I came to find out, freedom is really important. Freedom is very, very important, I'm happy to be free. I'm just happy to be back in my children's life."

See his comments in the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes