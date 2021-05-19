Why was former UFC fighter Colin Fletcher nicknamed 'Freakshow'?

There's no shortage of larger-than-life characters in the UFC and MMA as a whole. Colin Fletcher, who goes by the nickname 'Freakshow', is certainly one of them.

Former UFC lightweight Colin Fletcher earned his monicker due to his bizarre pre-fight theatrics. The British-born fighter used to enter his fights dressed as a creepy clown alongside an entourage of harrowing freaks.

Ahead of Colin Fletcher's fight with fellow Englishman Andre Winner, 'Freakshow' revealed the inspiration behind his unique gimmick. He told JOE.co.uk:

“When I started fighting I always fancied doing something a little bit different, dressing up like an idiot really because I am basically. It started in the gym, the guys just called us a bit of a freak because I would paint my nails. The Freakshow just kind of stuck on the end for a little show bit. I’m just a bit of a weird person in general, to be honest with you.”

Colin Fletcher's UFC career

Colin Fletcher's horror film-like walkouts and Halloween-themed masks made him stand out on the MMA independent circuit. But his claim to fame comes from his stint on The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes. 'Freakshow' was part of Team UK which was coached by Ross Pearson.

'Freakshow' made his UFC debut against Norman Parke in the finale of the hit reality show at UFC on FX 6 . Unfortunately, Colin Fletcher fell on the wrong side of a unimous decision after three hard-fought rounds. But UFC management were impressed by Fletcher, enough to earn him a contract.

The eccentric fighter got a second chance to prove that he's worthy of fighting in MMA's grandest stage. He went toe-to-toe with fellow TUF alum Mike Ricci on the undercard of UFC 158. But things didn't go Fletcher's way after he suffered a second consecutive unanimous decision loss. That was the last time he ever stepped foot inside the octagon.

Several years after his short stint with the UFC, Colin Fletcher returned to the major leagues when he made his debut for Bellator MMA. But his woes in big-stage fights continued when Frenchman Alex Lohore forced him to tap out in round two.