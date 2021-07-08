"Why not go after the older one right?" - Stephen Thompson says a showdown between Jorge Masvidal and Nick Diaz would be a big money fight

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson believes a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nick Diaz would be one to watch out for. In an interview with The Schmo, 'Wonderboy' mentioned that Masvidal has already beaten Nick's younger brother, Nate Diaz, and could go after Nick as well.

During the interview, Stephen Thompson also claimed a fight between Masvidal and Nick would be an amazing bout. Thompson added that he personally would love to watch the fight and would pay to see it.

Here's the full Stephen Thompson interview with The Schmo:

While further speaking about a potential Masvidal vs. Diaz fight, Stephen Thompson mentioned that the fight would be a big-money showdown:

"Possibility. He beat his brother, so why not go after the older one right? Nick Diaz [vs.] Jorge Masvidal would be an amazing fight. I would wanna go to that fight for sure, I would pay tickets to see that. Big money, let's go."

Nick Diaz x Robbie Lawler is being discussed for UFC 266 on 9/25 in LV, per sources. First reported by @aaronbronsteter.



Fight would serve as co-main for a potential main event pitting Alex Volkanovski x Brian Ortega for the 145 title.



Not signed. Discussed at the moment. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 7, 2021

According to the latest reports, Nick Diaz is set for his return fight this year. The older Diaz brother is reportedly set to face Robbie Lawler in a rematch in the co-main event of UFC 266 in September.

While nothing has been confirmed or officially announced, a second fight between Diaz and Lawler is definitely going to be a fight that fans are likely to tune in for.

Stephen Thompson himself will be fighting in the co-main event of UFC 264

Stephen Thompson will be involved in a huge welterweight fight himself this weekend at UFC 264. 'Wonderboy' will fight Gilbert Burns in a huge co-main event, the winner of which could edge one step closer to a title fight in the near future.

On the back of two big wins, Thompson will be aiming to put away the #2 ranked UFC welterweight and get his hand raised in Las Vegas. With a victory, the NMF titleholder could fight Kamaru Usman or possibly Colby Covington for the UFC welterweight championship down the road.

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Jack Cunningham