"Why did it happen everytime?" - Daniel Cormier makes bitter truth known about fighting Jon Jones under PED cloud

Daniel Cormier recently voiced his displeasure with Jon Jones' antics during the time of their altercations, citing his use of performance-enhancing drugs. Cormier went on a lengthy rant, claiming he worked hard, while Jones was busy attempting to win by illicit means.
Cormier met Jones twice inside the octagon. In their first encounter at UFC 182, 'Bones' successfully defended his light heavyweight title by unanimous decision. However, his third-round knockout win over Cormier in their rematch at UFC 214 was overturned to a no contest after Jones tested positive for the steroid turinabol.
During an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast last week, Cormier questioned Jones' mindset, saying:
''I fought him when he tested positive for a performance enhancer. My frustration is, why did it happen every time? At UFC 182, when we fought, everyone talked about the drugs, the cocaine that he was doing. Also, his levels were super low, which is very suspicious. Why? Then we were supposed to fight at UFC 200. He tests positive, they pull him out of the fight. Why? Then we fight at UFC 214, he tests positive after the fight."
'DC' continued on his criticism:
"That's where my frustration comes. You know that I'm gonna work my a** off. If you aren't confident that you can work at that level, you seek out help... And it's not happening against the other guys, it's happening when we fight every time and that sucks."
Daniel Cormier wants to see Jon Jones on the UFC White House card
Donald Trump's remarks about a potential UFC event at the White House next year on July 4 caught the attention of Daniel Cormier, who made a humorous comment about Jon Jones making a strong case for the main event.
During a recent Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Cormier said:
''Hey, Chael, it pains me to say, if we got to send one bad American out there to get the job done, he [Jones] lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, like, 'Hey guys, we need one American dude to go represent the country and get it done'... I would cheer so hard for him on the White House. I know you guys always say I'm hard on Jones. If we got to send one American fighter out to the White House to get a dub, man, send Jon Jones out there. I'll call him to ask him.''
