Why did Jaime Munguia leave Erik Morales? A look into Mexican boxing star opting for new trainer 

Jaime Munguia is set for the biggest fight of his life against Canelo Alvarez.

The 27-year-old has quickly risen through the ranks of boxing. Holding a 43-0 record in the ring, Munguia is set to challenge unified super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez early next month in Las Vegas. The superstar boxer is coming off a decision victory over Jermell Charlo last September.

The super-middleweight contender believes that he will be the one to finally dethrone the dominant titleholder. However, entering this bout, Munguia will be without his longtime trainer Erik Morales. The two parted ways earlier this year, after a four-year partnership together.

Why did Jaime Munguia leave Erik Morales?

Jaime Munguia parted ways with Erik Morales for a couple of different reasons.

The partnership between the two began in 2019, as the young boxer was rising through the rankings. According to Munguia, the legendary boxer worked great as a trainer and helped him refine his technique. Over the next four years, the duo turned the 27-year-old into a legit contender.

Over that time, they would defeat the likes of Gabriel Rosado, Dennis Hogan, and Kamil Szremeta. Things were going smoothly, until mid-2023. In July, the boxer faced former title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the biggest test of his career up to that stage.

'The Technician' gave the super middleweight contender all he could handle that night, but still suffered a decision loss. That close fight seemingly caused a bit of conflict in camp with his trainer Morales. After the bout, the two quickly parted ways.

However, the split also had another reason. Morales has become a prominent politician in his home country of Mexico, having become a member of the Mexican Congress in 2018. He's also shown interest in running for other political offices as well. Due to his political ambitions, Morales felt he couldn't be a full-time coach.

Who is training Jaime Munguia now?

After parting ways with Erik Morales, Jaime Munguia has joined forces with the legendary coach Freddie Roach.

The legendary trainer is known for having guided the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and even MMA fighters such as Anderson Silva. While Roach has toned down his coaching schedule due to suffering from Parkinson's disease, he still assists many talents.

After parting ways with Morales, Munguia requested Roach's assistance, and the longtime coach agreed to help. The pair's first fight together was in January, and the Mexican boxer flattened John Ryder. 'The Gorilla' retired after the brutal knockout loss, the first stoppage defeat of his career.

The two will now work together to try and upset Canelo Alvarez next month in Vegas. However, Munguia is expected to enter the bout as a heavy underdog.