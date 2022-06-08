Why does Jiri Prochazka have that hairstyle?

One of the many things that No.2-ranked UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka is known for is his unique hairstyle.

Speaking to the press before his UFC Vegas 25 main event against Dominick Reyes, Prochazka revealed the secret and meaning behind the hairstyle, saying:

"I was motivated by the Muay Thai warriors... Traditional wai kru, if you know that. And I like this stuff like I say that it's war hair... It's how I'm taking this moment this fight importantly and seriously. This is the hair just for this moment."

Watch the full interview below:

The Czech fighter, nicknamed 'The Czech Samurai', is a follower of the Bushido code and considers Musashi’s Book of Five Rings, a book about martial arts and way of life, as the principles by which he lives his life.

He is even known for living alone and training in the woods in the lead-up to fights.

Prochazka's hairstyle became an instant hit when he knocked Dominick Reyes out with a vicious spinning back elbow in his first fight donning the hairdo.

Jiri Prochazka's first UFC title shot, set for this weekend at UFC 275, comes in just his third fight with the organization.

Jiri Prochazka on his preparations and predictions for Glover Teixeira fight

During a pre-fight interview with James Lynch with Combat Sports on Fanatics View, Prochazka was questioned on whether he brought in any specific fighters to help him prepare for his upcoming title fight with Glover Teixeira during training.

In response, Prochazka said:

"In my preparation, I had two guys in Czech Republic. Especially the light heavyweight guy Milos Petrasek and one wrestler from Slovakia and they have very similar style like Glover, with wrestling and with boxing. And they helped me with that very good... And I think it was really what I needed... The communication with them was, everything was good."

Watch the full interview below:

When Prochazka was asked about his prediction for the fight, he said that he wants to control the fight at every moment because Teixeira is someone who overwhelms his opponents with pressure.

"In that fight, I think it will be a big thing, who will keep the pressure. Or who will use that pressure for a counter weapon... Im just going for a win... For me it doesn't matter if it's the first round, second, third, fourth or fifth round. It doesn't matter, I'm ready to end it in every second."

