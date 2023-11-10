Why did Jiri Prochazka spend 3 days in a pitch-dark room? The UFC star's bizarre samurai training tactics explored

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is gearing up to face off against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 295, scheduled for Saturday, November 11, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Despite having competed in only three UFC fights, 'BJP' is on the threshold of his second attempt to secure a UFC title. Prochazka became the light heavyweight champion by submitting the reigning champion, Glover Teixeira, with a last-minute rear-naked choke at UFC 275 in July 2022.

Jiri Prochazka possesses a distinct approach to his fighting. His unique fighting style and demeanor led to the moniker 'The Czech Samurai', which he earned during his early career in Japan under the RIZIN promotion.

However, it's not just his fighting style that sets him apart. After securing the 205-pound title at UFC 275, the 31-year-old Polish fighter revealed that he has engaged in an unorthodox training method, such as spending three days in a pitch-dark room without food with no concept of time to enhance his mental fortitude through sensory deprivation.

Devoted to the martial arts philosophy of the Bushido code, Prochazka occasionally incorporates non-traditional methods into his MMA training.

Jiri Prochazka frequently includes training with a samurai sword known as the 'Katana' in his regimen. This practice began nearly a decade ago when his coach gave him a book titled 'The Book of Five Rings,' authored by the legendary Japanese swordsman Miyamoto Musashi. The teachings of this book moved Prochazka profoundly, and it is divided into five main chapters representing different elements: earth, water, fire, wind, and void.

Jiri Prochazka examines Alex Pereira's potential challenges at UFC 295

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Jiri Prochazka shared his thoughts on the upcoming light heavyweight title bout against Alex Pereira. When questioned about the challenges posed by 'Poatan', Prochazka remarked:

"Alex is a great opponent and I'm very grateful for this opponent because he's very good at the standup. He has a special spirit, like a warrior spirit, and his mastery in his field, like standup style, every time keeps me in the preparation... That's somebody who I want to defeat with my style. And because of him, I needed to upgrade my style."

Check out Prochazka's comments below (from 6:45):