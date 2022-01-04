Why has Joe Rogan joined GETTR?

Joe Rogan, in response to the latest bans on Twitter, recently announced that he's moving on to GETTR. GETTR is a platform described in the app stores as a "non-bias social network for people all over the world."

Rogan's move was apparently prompted by Dr. Robert Malone's ban on Twitter. Malone, who claimed to have invented the mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines, was vanquished from the platform after making a controversial statement in the now-viral episode #1757 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

On GETTR, Rogan wrote:

"Just in case s*** over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well. Rejoice!"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan posts on GETTR

The UFC commentator now has 8.5 million followers on GETTR, which is already more than he had on Twitter (7.8 million). The popular podcast host also encouraged his followers to join him on the up-and-coming platform.

GETTR was launched by former Donald Trump senior adviser Jason Miller, who told Fox News in a previous interview that he wanted his social media platform to be "independent from social media monopolies, independent from cancel culture; embracing free speech."

What did Dr. Robert Malone say on The Joe Rogan Experience?

Joe Rogan has emerged as one of the most polarizing figures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The comedian and popular podcaster was once again at the center of controversy after his interview with Dr. Robert Malone went viral.

In the aforementioned interview, Malone compared the United States to Nazi Germany. The virologist claimed that society was "hypnotized" to believe in the effectivity of vaccines. He said:

"It was from, basically, European intellectual inquiry into what the heck happened in Germany in the 20s and 30s. Very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad. And how did that happen? The answer is mass formation psychosis. When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other, and has free floating anxiety, in a sense that things don't make sense. We can't understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere."

Check out Joe Rogan's controversial interview with Joe Rogan:

