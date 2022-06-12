Why was Joe Rogan not present at UFC 275?

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was not part of the commentary team at UFC 275 in Singapore. This is because he rarely travels outside the US for any of the promotion's events.

Joe Rogan has only covered UFC pay-per-view events in America in the recent past. The comedian excludes international cards from his calendar due to the many scheduling conflicts owing to his other gigs.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping took over Rogan's usual spot on the commentary desk alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier at UFC 275.

In addition to his commentary duties, Rogan is also a successful stand-up comedian and podcast host. The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast is among the most popular in the world. Debuting on YouTube on December 24, 2009, JRE was licensed by Spotify in 2020 for a reported $100 million.

Furthermore, Rogan is a bow-hunting enthusiast. He has missed even American UFC cards in the past to accommodate hunting trips.

The UFC mainstay is likely to return to the commentary booth at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, given that he has a comedy show booked in the city a few days prior to the event.

Joe Rogan on whether the best fighters are in the UFC

In January 2020, Joe Rogan and former UFC fighter Josh Thomson discussed whether or not there are high-level fighters outside of the UFC. Rogan told his podcast guest that there are other fighters in other MMA promotions capable of beating anyone in the world:

"Brendan [Schaub] was saying that if you're not in the UFC, you are not s**t. I mean, I think that's a crazy perspective. Because when I look at, we're talking about [Douglas] Lima. There are guys out there like, I look at Lima and I go he might be able to beat [anyone], I really believe that. And that guy is f*****g terrifying. The way he knocked out Michael 'Venom' Page and I'm like he might be able to beat everybody... Watch that guy fight, look at his f*****g power, the way he knocked out Koreshkov... he tortures these guys with leg kicks, he's so powerful."

Thomson agreed with Rogan, stating that there are fighters in other organizations who could effortlessly cross over to the UFC. However, he clarified that it's the way Dana White markets the UFC fighters that makes them stars.

Rogan added that MMA, unlike boxing, is similar to the NFL and NBA, where the promotions enjoy more prominence than the fighters themselves.

The comedian also noted that, at times, it's almost as though the fighters are hampered in their performances by the names of these promotions.

