Why Joe Rogan will not be commentating at UFC 271?

Recent reports suggest UFC color commentator Joe Rogan will not appear at the UFC 271 commentary booth. His absence has reportedly been prompted by a "scheduling conflict".

Popular MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter took to social media to offer fans some insight into the situation.

"Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271. He is scheduled to do colour commentary for UFC 272 in March. Tomorrow's broadcast booth will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping."

Check out the tweet below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271.



He is scheduled to do colour commentary for UFC 272 in March.



Tomorrow's broadcast booth will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271. He is scheduled to do colour commentary for UFC 272 in March.Tomorrow's broadcast booth will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, Rogan was slated to conduct business as usual in the UFC 271 commentary booth up until Wednesday afternoon. However, that is seemingly no longer the case.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will occupy Rogan's usual position alongside Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik. Nevertheless, he will be making an appearance to call the fights at UFC 272.

Rogan recently found himself in the eye of a storm in the wake of a series of controversies surrounding his JRE podcast and its hosting platform, Spotify.

Reports of his absence from the commentary booth emerged shortly after he came under fire for the dissemination of misinformation regarding COVID-19. He was further slammed for using racial expletives after a video surfaced online in which he was seen using the 'N-word'.

Jake Paul goes after ESPN and Disney in support of Joe Rogan

As reports of Rogan's exclusion from the UFC 271 commentary desk emerged, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul took to social media in a bid to defend the UFC color commentator's honor.

He shed light on UFC president Dana White's questionable behavior during press conferences and certain comments. 'The Problem Child' recalled the time White claimed that brain damage was a part of the combat sports circuit.

He further claimed that Disney CEO Bob Chapek should have removed the UFC head honcho instead.

"So ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but stand behind Dana White who calls reporters douche bags, says a female fighter looks like a male fighter in dress and heels, and claims brain damage is part of the gig? You pulled the wrong guy Mr. Chapek."

Check out Jake Paul's tweet below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Jake Paul @jakepaul So ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but stand behind Dana White who calls reporters douche bags, says a female fighter looks like a male fighter in dress and heels, and claims brain damage is part of the gig? You pulled the wrong guy Mr. Chapek So ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but stand behind Dana White who calls reporters douche bags, says a female fighter looks like a male fighter in dress and heels, and claims brain damage is part of the gig? You pulled the wrong guy Mr. Chapek

Edited by David Andrew