In the lead-up to the massive heavyweight title fight on February 17, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are already in each other's faces.

Fury, 35, and Usyk, 36, will be fighting in early 2024 to unify the heavyweight belts, with the winner being the undisputed heavyweight champion. Having already faced off multiple times, the two stood in front of each other for the first time officially since the fight announcement and nearly got physical.

Tyson Fury appeared to be the aggressor, leaning his head on Usyk and attempting to look down upon the IBO Heavyweight Champion. Many fans enjoyed the intensity of the moment, while others took the opportunity to share a joke.

One fan jokingly referenced the WBC champion's father, tweeting:

"Why John Fury not there"

John Fury, the father of Tyson Fury, is notorious for getting involved in the build-up to his son's fights. John Fury was even involved in the promotion of his other son, Tommy Fury, and his previous fight with KSI.

View more fan reactions to the face-off below:

When is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk?

After the original date of the heavyweight super fight got postponed, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will officially get in the ring on February 17, 2024.

Fury infamously double-booked two huge fights in the fall when he announced the unification bout with Usyk despite already being scheduled to fight Francis Ngannou. While the Ngannou fight did not go as planned, the mega fight with Usyk was postponed to early 2024 instead of the originally intended date of December 2023.

The Fury vs. Usyk title fight will be the first heavyweight unification bout since 1999, when Lennox Lewis unified the belts against Evander Holyfield. The scheduled fight will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the same location as Fury's last fight with Ngannou.