Why did Jon Jones lose his belt? Exploring all the times 'Bones' lost his UFC title

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones boasts one of the best professional records in the game with 27 wins from 29 matches. He has also been a champion across two divisions, as he reigned over the light heavyweight division in the past, and currently sits atop the throne at heavyweight.

Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history by beating Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua for the light heavyweight title. It kickstarted his most consistent title reign in the UFC, as he followed it up with a record eight title defenses.

In April 2015, he was involved in a hit-and-run incident where he crashed into a pregnant woman and then fled the scene. He was subsequently suspended by the UFC for violating the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy and stripped of his title for the first time.

Check out Jon Jones' court appearance for his hit and run case:

How many times was Jon Jones stripped of his title?

Jon Jones returned to action six months after his suspension and won the interim title by beating Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197.

Later on in the year, Jones made history by being the first fighter ever to be stripped of his title twice by the UFC after the he tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole, according to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). He was handed multiple suspensions from USADA and the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

'Bones' recaptured his title in a rematch against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 but just a month later, it was revealed that the United States Anti-Doping Agency had flagged him for a potential doping violation.

After Jones tested positive for a turinabol metabolite, an anabolic steroid, the fight was overturned to a no-contest and he was stripped off the title for the third time. The United States Anti-Doping Agency handed him a reduced suspension of 15 months as a result of his latest violation.

Jones has since returned to the promotion without further controversy and reclaimed his light heavyweight title. He vacated it in 2020 and expressed his intent to move up to heavyweight. His title fight against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship at UFC 285 was a resounding success, as he submitted the Frenchman in the first round to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

