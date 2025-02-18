Why did Joshua Buatsi leave mentor Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn's Matchoom? Breaking down the British-Ghanaian boxer's surprising decision

Joshua Buatsi has swiftly risen through the ranks since his professional debut in 2017, establishing himself as one of the top light heavyweight boxers on the global stage. 'Just Business' currently holds the interim WBO title, which he secured with a split decision win over Willy Hutchinson in September 2024.

Ad

Buatsi began his career with renowned promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and was mentored by former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who signed him to his management company, 258. Through this deal, 'AJ' was instrumental in promoting Buatsi's fights on Matchroom. However, in March 2023, Buatsi made the decision to part ways with these influential figures.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Why did Joshua Buatsi leave mentor Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn's Matchoom?

Joshua Buatsi has previously stated that his decision to leave Matchroom and DAZN for the rival promoter BOXXER was driven by his desire to start anew and take control of his career independently.

During an interview with Daily Mail in March 2023, Buatsi shared that his goal has always been to reach the widest audience possible. He expressed that he felt DAZN wasn't attracting enough viewers, which led him to partner with Sky Sports and BOXXER for broader exposure:

Ad

"I see Sky and BOXXER winning bids for fights that I'm involved in... What is the biggest platform out there? It's Sky Sports. You can see why I would want to be here. Where else would I want to be? 'Every fighter has to make a move with their own judgment. I've looked at where I am and thought, 'At this moment in time, what is the best move for me?'. And that's what I've done."

Ad

'Just Business' emphasized that while he values advice from others, especially from Anthony Joshua, the decision to switch promoters was his alone. The 31-year-old Ghanaian-born British boxer wanted to make a choice that would benefit his career without relying on anyone else's influence:

"It's a decision that I made on my own. Of course, I have some people that I speak to, and I weigh up on my options, but I had to set out and do what's best for me."

Ad

Buatsi further revealed that one of the key reasons for his decision to change promotions was his belief that Eddie Hearn's Matchroom was unable to meet his expectations during contract negotiations:

"There were terms and things I wanted to be matched. They weren't able to be matched, and it was time for me to move on. The requirements that I had can't be matched. I entered the stage where I felt I needed to move on. I had needs that weren't able to be matched. I had to make a decision that was good for me."

Ad

'Just Business' is set to defend his interim WBO light heavyweight title against former title contender Callum Smith this weekend at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.