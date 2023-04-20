Why does Khabib Nurmagomedov believe a Judo Olympic medal is worth more than a Wrestling one? Here is what 'The Eagle' once had to say

In the debate between what is the most difficult sport between wrestling and judo, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that a gold medal in the far-east martial arts is worth more.

'The Eagle' was seen taking sides with two-time Olympic judoka gold medalist and top PFL fighter Kayla Harrison in a raging debate with Olympic wrestling gold medalist Henry Cejudo.

One would expect Khabib Nurmagomedov to favor the martial arts that he grew up with and used to win most of his fights, i.e., wrestling over judo. However, much to Cejudo's surprise, Nurmagomedov said that an Olympic gold medal in judo is worth more than that of wrestling. Here's what the lightweight GOAT said:

"If I have a chance to take a judo Olympic gold medal over freestyle [wrestling]? Please - of course, [I would choose] judo. Yes, brother. Hey, I'm from Dagestan, I love freestyle wrestling but judo is [on a] different level."

Kayla Harrison was elated at Khabib Nurmagomedov's verdict on the matter, much to Henry Cejudo's bewilderment. 'The Eagle' continued:

"My father loved judo. Frankie [Edgar], I'm from Dagestan [where] everybody loves freestyle wrestling. We talk about Dagestan; three million people. But what about the seven billion people [around the world]? They love judo. Judo is like [on a] different [level]. [Around] 176 countries compete in the Olympic games [in judo]. In freestyle wrestling? [Around] 54 or 56 countries [participate]."

The discussion had all the fighters managed by Dominance MMA's Ali Abdel Aziz, like Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev, Frankie Edgar, Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje and Kayla Harrison.

Kamaru Usman disagrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov's claim of judo being greater than wrestling

Khabib Nurmagomedov ruffled a lot of feathers when he made his statement about a judo Olympic gold medal being greater than a wrestling one. It came as no surprise as, except for Kayla Harrison, all the other participants in the debate are high-level wrestlers.

Kamaru Usman kept quiet for most of the debate involving Harrison, Nurmagomedov and Cejudo. However, after 'The Eagle' made his point, Usman proceeded to give his opinion in a calm manner, saying:

"It has to be wrestling because if you really get down to the bottom of it, there's no handicap, there's nothing that can help you. Judo is tough as sh*t. But, you've for the Gi, you have things that you can manipulate, you know."

In the same video, Justin Gaethje had the following to say about collegiate-wrestling:

"College wrestling; I'm glad I did it, but I'm glad it's over. That sh*t was ridiculous. Never an easy match."

