Why did Khamzat Chimaev move to Sweden?

No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has had one of the most meteoric rises in the sport. The Russian-born fighter moved to Sweden when he was just nineteen years old.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, 'Borz' revealed that he and his family moved to Sweden at the suggestion of his older brother, who was already working in the Scandinavian nation:

"My brother was doing [work] he and he told us, come here it's good for us and our one brother Tahir, he has like surgery as well so, that [would help him] like when we come directly here. After that we stay[ed] here, we like[ed] it and they helped us a lot as well."

The 28-year-old stated that he originally didn't want to move to Sweden and leave all his friends behind. Chimaev also revealed that he initially faced difficulties adjusting to the new place, but now feels at home.

Furthermore, 'Borz' told Okamotto that when his family moved to Sweden, they initially stayed in a very small two-room apartment.

Considering how life has changed for him now, making the move to Sweden was undoubtedly the right choice. The 28-year-old is a three-time Swedeish national wrestling champion having won the title in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Which language does Khamzat Chimaev speak?

Based on the information available, Kamazat Chimaev speaks four languages, including Russian, Chechen, Swedish and English.

As Chimaev was born and brought up in the Republic of Chechnya, Russia until he was nineteen years old, his mother tongue is Chechen.

In a video uploaded to the Kimurase YouTube channel, 'Borz' can be seen effortlessly conversing with a reporter in Swedish.

In a video uploaded to UFC Russia's YouTube channel, Chimaev can be seen interacting in Russian after his victory at UFC Fight Island 3.

The undefeated welterweight's command over the English language has also been fast improving, especially since he is close friends with former welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

Chimaev's trash talk game has gone up a notch as the fighter is now more comfortable with the language. His back and forth with Gilbert Burns at the UFC 273 press conference was truly a treat to watch.

Fans might also recall 'Borz' speaking in his native tongue during his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 273.

