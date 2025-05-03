  • home icon
  "Why he laughing?" - Fans lay into Devin Haney for his reaction to Ryan Garcia's performance against Rolando Romero

By Pranav Pandey
Modified May 03, 2025 14:53 GMT
Devin Haney ridicules Ryan Garcia following disappointing fight with Rolando Romero.
Devin Haney (inset) ridicules Ryan Garcia following disappointing fight with Rolando Romero. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Devin Haney recently reacted to Ryan Garcia’s performance against Rolando Romero. On Friday, Garcia headlined the Fatal Fury: City of Wolves event at the iconic Times Square, where he suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Romero in their clash for the WBA welterweight title.

'KingRy' struggled to find his rhythm and was floored by a thunderous left hook from Romero in the second round. From that point on, he was thoroughly outboxed as Romero continued to tag him with sharp shots throughout the bout.

'The Dream,' who secured a unanimous decision win over Jose Ramirez in the co-main event earlier in the evening, was seated ringside with his father, Bill Haney. While 'Rolly' took control of the fight, Devin was captured on camera laughing condescendingly at his former opponent’s expense.

Check out Devin Haney's reaction below:

Fans responded to Haney’s mocking of Garcia with a variety of reactions, with many condemning the former WBC super lightweight champion for his behavior, while also highlighting his own underperforming display against Ramirez.

One fan wrote:

"Why he laughing?"

Another wrote:

"Why he's acting like he didn't put everyone to sleep too."

Another commented:

"Devin Haney such a cornball the mf ran a triathlon the entire fight and brags about getting his 0 back."
Check out some more reactions below:

Comments from @DAZNBoxing and @ringmagazine on X.
Comments from @DAZNBoxing and @ringmagazine on X.

Garcia and Haney share a contentious history, with 'KingRy' claiming victory in their April 2024 bout by majority decision, only for the result to be marred when he tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine.

Following the incident, Garcia reached a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission, which led to a one-year suspension, a $10,000 fine, and the reversal of the win to a no-contest.

Why was Ryan Garcia ineligible for the WBC title in the Devin Haney fight?

Ryan Garcia secured a dominant victory over Devin Haney, scoring three knockdowns before the result was overturned. This defeat marked the first blemish on Haney’s previously undefeated professional record.

The fight was originally set to be contested for Haney's WBC super lightweight title, but Ryan Garcia came in 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit, making him ineligible to win the belt. Ahead of the bout, both camps had agreed to a penalty of $500,000 for each pound above the weight limit.

'The Dream' later confirmed that Garcia upheld their pre-fight agreement by paying a $1.5 million penalty for missing weight.

