"Why he laughing?" - Fans lay into Devin Haney for his reaction to Ryan Garcia's performance against Rolando Romero

Devin Haney recently reacted to Ryan Garcia’s performance against Rolando Romero. On Friday, Garcia headlined the Fatal Fury: City of Wolves event at the iconic Times Square, where he suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Romero in their clash for the WBA welterweight title.

Ad

'KingRy' struggled to find his rhythm and was floored by a thunderous left hook from Romero in the second round. From that point on, he was thoroughly outboxed as Romero continued to tag him with sharp shots throughout the bout.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

'The Dream,' who secured a unanimous decision win over Jose Ramirez in the co-main event earlier in the evening, was seated ringside with his father, Bill Haney. While 'Rolly' took control of the fight, Devin was captured on camera laughing condescendingly at his former opponent’s expense.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Devin Haney's reaction below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans responded to Haney’s mocking of Garcia with a variety of reactions, with many condemning the former WBC super lightweight champion for his behavior, while also highlighting his own underperforming display against Ramirez.

One fan wrote:

"Why he laughing?"

Another wrote:

"Why he's acting like he didn't put everyone to sleep too."

Another commented:

"Devin Haney such a cornball the mf ran a triathlon the entire fight and brags about getting his 0 back."

Ad

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments from @DAZNBoxing and @ringmagazine on X.

Garcia and Haney share a contentious history, with 'KingRy' claiming victory in their April 2024 bout by majority decision, only for the result to be marred when he tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine.

Ad

Following the incident, Garcia reached a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission, which led to a one-year suspension, a $10,000 fine, and the reversal of the win to a no-contest.

Why was Ryan Garcia ineligible for the WBC title in the Devin Haney fight?

Ryan Garcia secured a dominant victory over Devin Haney, scoring three knockdowns before the result was overturned. This defeat marked the first blemish on Haney’s previously undefeated professional record.

Ad

The fight was originally set to be contested for Haney's WBC super lightweight title, but Ryan Garcia came in 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit, making him ineligible to win the belt. Ahead of the bout, both camps had agreed to a penalty of $500,000 for each pound above the weight limit.

'The Dream' later confirmed that Garcia upheld their pre-fight agreement by paying a $1.5 million penalty for missing weight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.