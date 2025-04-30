Ryan Garcia gets into fiery verbal altercation with Devin Haney's dad during media workouts, fan react: "Yeah, Ryan destroyed him"

Ryan Garcia and Bill Haney, Devin Haney's father and coach, got into an intense verbal altercation during the media workouts at Times Square ahead of their respective bouts on May 2. The clip surfaced on social media, and fans quickly flooded the comments section with hilarious and fiery comments. Garcia and Haney are facing different opponents this week, Garcia against Rolando "Rolly" Romero and Haney against Jose Ramirez.

Still, the feud between Garcia and Haney dates back to 2024, where Haney suffered his first professional loss against Garcia, only to find weeks later that Garcia had tested positive for a specific PED (performance-enhancing drug) known as Ostarine. The result was then turned into a no-contest with Garcia facing a year's ban from boxing.

Meanwhile, ahead of their rematch this coming weekend, Garcia and Bill exchanged a few heated words at the media workout.

Check out the viral clip featuring Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's dad, Bill Haney:

The verbal altercation soon went viral amongst netizens, with one fan writing in Garcia's favor:

"Yeah Ryan destroyed him"

Some other fan comments read:

"I think Ryan is the only boxer to drop the fighter and their mother with a single punch."

"Iuwould crack Ryan jaw in reall life no cap"

"Bill Haney is way more present and more annoying but not remotely as funny as John Fury but he gets none of the hate John gets"

Few wrote:

"Ryan may just be the goat"

"He made Haney sr & jr look like clowns before during and after that fight"

Check out more fan comments on Ryan Garcia and Bill Haney's verbal altercation below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy:@@HappyPunch on X]

Ryan Garcia eyes another dominant performance against Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia sounded confident ahead of his potential rematch with David Haney. He plans to dethrone him once again and is eager to extend that challenge to Haney’s father, Bill Haney. Garcia said (via Ring Magazine):

'Oh yeah, I’m willing to show. I can’t wait. I’m going to put a whipping on his dad [Bill Haney], too. That’s really who I want to put a whipping on, but Devin can get it again. I’m going to do the same thing as I did last time. Maybe we can run it back in New York, too. Why not? Bring it back and do what I did to him last time.''

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments in the video below:

