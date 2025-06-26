Why did Liver King allegedly threaten Joe Rogan? Exploring the history between the influencer and the UFC commentator

Brian Johnson, also known as Liver King, has made headlines after he reportedly made threatening remarks against Joe Rogan. In a recent series of social media posts, Johnson challenged Rogan to a fight.

Johnson's hateful statements drew the attention of authorities, who detained him on Tuesday in Texas.

Why did Liver King allegedly threaten Joe Rogan?

Brian Johnson, who also goes by the name 'Liver King' gained popularity on social media through his posts about eating a lot of raw meat and animal organs, especially liver. As a result of his raw organ diet, Johnson acquired a great shape and is often seen indulging himself in heavy workouts.

This caught the attention of Joe Rogan, who said in a past episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, that Johnson was clearly on illegal substances, prompting the social media influencer to challenge Rogan to a fight.

''Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready''

Check out Liver King's callout to Joe Rogan below:

This Tuesday, when Austin police officials contacted Rogan regarding Liver King's comments, the UFC commentator stated that he never met the YouTuber and found his social media posts threatening. Later that day authorities arrested Liver King from the Four Seasons Hotel, charging him with terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor.

MMA Fighting reported the police statement, which said:

''On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) detectives were notified that a subject identified as Brian Johnson, known online as 'Liver King', had made threats against Joe Rogan on his Instagram profile. Detectives reviewed the posts and observed that Johnson was traveling to Austin while continuing to make threatening statements...Later that day, at approximately 5:59 p.m., APD officers located Johnson at the Four Seasons Hotel located at 98 San Jacinto Boulevard and took him into custody without incident'' [H/t: MMA Fighting]

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

