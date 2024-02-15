Why is Mackenzie Dern's father nicknamed 'Megaton'? A look into Wellington Dias' sobriquet

Wellington Dias, the father of UFC star Mackenzie Dern, is a force to be reckoned with in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) world.

Dias boasts an illustrious career, not only as the oldest competitor and first coral belt at the IBJJF World Championship but also for his explosive throws that earned him the moniker 'Megaton' early on. His judo prowess was likened to the force of a megaton bomb, solidifying the name that would follow him throughout his career.

Beyond his competition accolades, which include black belt status in 1996 and multiple championship wins, Dias' impact extends far and wide. He is a renowned instructor and coach, founding his own academy, Megaton Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dias has been dedicated to the sport of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and his commitment has not only shaped his own journey but also nurtured the talent of his daughter, Mackenzie Dern. Her success in the UFC is proof of the skills and values instilled by her father, the 'Megaton' of BJJ.

Mackenzie Dern discusses strategy going into a short-notice fight against Amanda Lemos at UFC 298

Strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern is going back to basics for her short-notice fight against Amanda Lemos at UFC 298. Stepping in for the injured Tatiana Suarez, Dern aims to rebound from her loss to Jéssica Andrade by employing the relentless pressure style she's known for.

In a recent interview with UFC, the American shared her plans going into the fight on Feb 17:

"The best part is that Jéssica and Amanda, they're both kind of hard hitters... So, it was really appealing for me to kind of correct the mistakes I made against Jéssica. I was trying to be very strategic.

But I know that my style is just pressuring... Be more like a Khabib style, going forward and making sure I keep them always aware of the takedown. That gets them way more nervous and gets the girls on the defense."[h/t:MMANews]

With a potential losing streak looming, Dern seeks to recapture the form that earned her praise for her dominant win over Angela Hill last year.

