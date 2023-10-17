Why has Mayra Bueno Silva been suspended? Everything on her drug bust and canceled victory against Holly Holm

Mayra Bueno Silva's submission win over Holly Holm in July has been nullified and changed to a no-contest.

Bueno Silva secured a victory over Holm with a ninja choke in the main event of UFC Vegas 77. However, the Brazilian's pre-fight drug test revealed the presence of ritalinic acid, a prohibited substance, and a significant urinary metabolite of methylphenidate, commonly recognized as Ritalin, frequently prescribed for ADHD treatment.

In an August Instagram update, 'Sheetara' pointed out that the substance detected in her test aligns with the doctor-prescribed medication she takes to manage ADHD.

She stressed her readiness to cooperate with both the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the Nevada State Athletic Commission(NSAC) and emphasized her submission of detailed medical records detailing her health history.

On Tuesday, the NSAC voted unanimously to change Mayra Bueno Silva's second-round submission win against Holly Holm to a no-contest.

Additionally, Bueno Silva was handed a 4.5-month suspension, effective until November 29, along with a 15% purse fine ($11,250). She is also responsible for covering prosecution fees amounting to $314.08 and must undergo additional drug testing 30, 15, and three days before her next fight.

What does Mayra Bueno Silva have to say about her ban?

Following the NSAC's decision regarding Mayra Bueno Silva, 'Sheetara' promptly turned to Instagram and wholeheartedly accepted the ban. She emphasized that the NSAC recognized that she had no intention of seeking any unfair advantage through the medication she used to manage her health condition:

"To all my fans, I want to thank you so much for your patience during this process with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. During today’s hearing the commission approved our agreement to be suspended for 4.5 months from the date of my last fight. I am so happy that the NSAC understood the battles of mental health I overcome daily and that with this agreement they have acknowledged I was in no way, shape or form looking for a competitive advantage with the medication I take for my illness."

