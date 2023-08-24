BREAKING: Mayra Bueno Silva's temporary suspension extended by NSAC

UFC women's bantamweight fighter Mayra Bueno Silva recently revealed that she failed a drug test the week before her fight against Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77 last month.

Bueno Silva is being investigated by both the UFC's anti-doping partner, USADA, and the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

In an Instagram update, 'Sheetara' mentioned that the substance she tested positive for is in line with the doctor-prescribed medication she uses to manage ADHD. She emphasized her willingness to work with both the USADA and NSAC, having provided them with medical records that detail her medical background.

It appears that Bueno Silva's situation is intensifying, as indicated by a recent update from combat sports reporter John Morgan. The NSAC has chosen to prolong the interim suspension of the 32-year-old Brazilian native:

"NSAC has extended the temporary suspension of Mayra Bueno Silva for her July 15 drug screen, which was positive for ritalinic acid, and the resolution will come at a later date."

Mayra Bueno Silva was among the contenders vying for the upcoming UFC women's bantamweight championship match. This title became vacant earlier in the year due to the retirement of Amanda Nunes. Bueno Silva secured a victory over Holm with a second-round submission. However, the NSAC might reverse her victory and declare it a no contest depending on the outcome of their investigation.