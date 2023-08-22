Breaking: UFC fighter Mayra Bueno Silva fails drug test, blames prescription ADHD medication

Mayra Bueno Silva was able to defeat Holly Holm via second-round submission in the first main event of her career at UFC on ESPN 49. The victory moved 'Sheetara' all the way up to No.3 in the women's bantamweight rankings. Bueno Silva took to Instagram on Monday, however, to announce that she failed a drug test leading up to the bout.

She blamed her prescription medication for ADHD, stating, in part:

"It is with deep regret that I have to announce I failed a drug test that I took the week of my fight against Holly Holm. I want to begin by saying I have never in my life taken a substance to enhance my ability in or outside the cage. I have test positive for a substance that is consistent with the prescription medication I take for my ADHD. I have been dealing with this disorder my entire life and it affects me in a multitude of ways."

Bueno Silva noted that she has provided the United States Anti-Doping Agency and the Nevada State Athletic Commission with documents before adding:

"I discontinued this medication at the beginning of fight week, like I always have in the past. So while it appeared in a small amount in my system, I am told by experts that it would not have an effect on my in-competition performance at that level. Please before you make any judgements understand that I have been dealing with this my whole life and I am devastated that this has happened in my career."

Check out Mayra Bueno Silva's full Instagram post detailing her positive drug test below:

It is unclear what punishment Bueno Silva will face or if she will be cleared of any wrongdoing. The No.3-ranked women's bantamweight noted that she is ready to fight and looking forward to returning to the promotion while labeling herself as the division's next champion.

What is next for Mayra Bueno Silva?

Mayra Bueno Silva's victory over Holly Holm appeared to put her in contention for the women's bantamweight title vacated by Amanda Nunes. While it is unclear if she will face a suspension or have the victory overturned, Damon Martin of MMA Fighting reported that both questions could be answered soon, tweeting:

"Mayra Bueno Silva is scheduled to have her temporary suspension extended by the Nevada Athletic Commission on Thursday so we'll learn more about the failed drug test then. We'll also have to wait to see if her win over Holly Holm gets changed to a no contest."

Check out Damon Martin's tweet on Mayra Bueno Silva below:

Expand Tweet

Bueno Silva is likely to have to wait to fight for the title either way, however, a suspension and/or having her victory overturned will prolong that wait. Assuming she faces both punishments, she will likely need one or two wins to receive a title opportunity.