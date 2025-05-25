"Why not me? Why not you?" - $100 million worth Jake Paul shares how Silicon Valley sparked his rise in business and startups

Jake Paul recently shared his story of visiting Silicon Valley at the age of seventeen, an experience that ignited his interest in investing in businesses and startups.

Ad

Silicon Valley is recognized as a global hub for technology and innovation. In a recent post on Paul's X handle, while promoting his venture capital firm, Anti Fund, he recounted how his visit to Silicon Valley inspired him to pursue this path, saying:

"A lot of people don’t know this, but when I was 17, I went to Silicon Valley and completely fell in love with entrepreneurship... That experience sparked my obsession with startups and investing... Inspired by what I saw, I launched Team 10 and became the youngest CEO at the time to raise $1 million."

Ad

Trending

He added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If I had more experience in scaling, leadership, and managing talent, Team 10 could’ve been the next Disney—that was the vision... I took those lessons, sharpened my blade, and kept going... Even now, every punch I throw as an athlete has a deeper agenda. Business. Strategy. Impact. That same 17-year-old kid in Silicon Valley looked around and thought: If these people can change the world, why not me? Why not you?"

Ad

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul, at the age of 28, has an estimated net worth of around $100 million. In addition to his thriving boxing career, the former Disney star has several business ventures, including Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Anti Fund, and Betr.

Jake Paul wants to avenge the sole blemish of his boxing career

Since his professional boxing debut, Jake Paul has defeated several well-known fighters, including Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Mike Tyson. However, there is one boxer whom the 'Problem Child' could not defeat. In Feb. 2023, Tommy Fury defeated Paul by split decision, marking the first loss of the latter's career.

Ad

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul expressed his desire for a rematch with Fury, saying:

"Man, I just can't wait to get back in there with this guy...Now it's been three years since then, and it's just night and day, and he hasn't gotten any better, right?... Seriously, I can't wait to get in there with him...I think the fury fight will happen in the next 12 months.''

Ad

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.