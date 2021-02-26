Why is Mike Tyson telling fans to boycott Hulu?

Mike Tyson is urging fans to boycott Hulu for 'tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story' in the unauthorized mini-series, Iron Mike.

The video streaming service Hulu announced an eight-episode mini-series to capture the wild, tragic, and controversial moments of Mike Tyson's boxing career on February 25, 2021.

The Boxing legend claimed that he was not involved in the production of the series and the story depicted in the series is not authorized by him. Tyson also revealed that he was not compensated by Hulu for using his life story in the series.

Really Hulu?! Stealing a black mans story during Black History Month? #corporategreed #boycotthulu https://t.co/fLRaDqh5O8 — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 25, 2021

Why has Hulu irked Mike Tyson?

The biggest reason for Mike Tyson's anger, however, is the timing of the announcement. The Boxing legend believes that the Disney-controlled service has tried to make maximum profits from Tyson's story by making the announcement during black history month, capitalizing on people's sentiments.

Mike Tyson detailed the reasons behind his disapproval of the series in an Instagram post while announcing that the authorized version of his life story is in the works and the announcement will be made soon.

'Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf,' reads the caption of Mike Tyson's instagram post.

Hulu has not commented on the matter yet but a post published by revolt.tv claimed that Mike Tyson was informed by Hulu about the impending series a few months ago.