Why did Miranda Granger take a break from the UFC?

Miranda Granger started her UFC career in perfect fashion, with a debut win over Hannah Goldy at UFC on ESPN 5 back in 2019. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, she would go on to lose her next two bouts in the organization to Amanda Lemos and Ashley Yoder. However, it wasn't this poor run of form that caused Granger to temporarily step away from the octagon.

The UFC strawweight found out that she was pregnant and gave birth on August 19, 2021 to her daughter, Austin. This meant that Granger couldn't compete in the UFC for a period of time, with her last outing in the octagon coming in November 2020 against Yoder.

In an interview with the UFC, Miranda Granger compared her eventual comeback to Mackenzie Dern's, who returned to fighting just months after giving birth:

"When I first got pregnant, you only have so many people to compare it to, and so there was Mackenzie Dern, who came back like four months after having a baby, and in my head, I was like, ‘That’s going to be me! That’s what I want to do!’"

Despite her initial goals of wanting to return to the octagon as quickly as possible, the Washington-born fighter hasn't fought since giving birth and makes her much-anticipated return this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill.

Miranda Granger will face Cory McKenna in her return bout this weekend. Her opponent is currently 1-1 in the UFC after beating Vanessa Demopoulos in Dana White's Contender Series to earn her spot in the organization.

How many submission wins does Miranda Granger have in her professional MMA career?

Miranda Granger made her professional MMA debut back in 2017 and won her first bout via submission. 'Danger' would go on to win six professional bouts in total via submission, with none of those wins coming in the UFC.

Granger has submission wins in four professional organizations, with victories in Summer Showdown, Combat Games, Dominate FC and CFFC. However, the 30-year-old has struggled since joining the UFC and even got herself submitted by Amanda Lemos in her second organizational bout.

Watch Granger speak about her upcoming bout and motherhood here:

Granger is looking to end a two-fight skid when she returns to the octagon against Cory McKenna this weekend. McKenna also has submission wins on her amateur and professional records, so it'll likely be a battle on the ground for most of the fight.

